17th Consecutive winner takes the 2025 MOH Golf Course Championship

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va - The 2025 Medal of Honor Golf Course Championship took place at the Medal of Honor Golf Course on Sept. 6 and 7.



A strong turnout of players, consisting of veterans, active-duty service members and their families, and base personnel, participated in the tournament. The championship was an opportunity to share a sense of community and sportsmanship among the diverse community of MCB Quantico.



“Golf is all about people,” Zachary Gower, the director of the MOH Golf Course, emphasized. “It’s about watching people grow, watching people connect and helping them better themselves.



The championship concluded with a familiar name atop the leaderboard: Jeff Klatt. This is his 17th consecutive championship title, further cementing his legacy at the MOH Golf Course.



As a strong member of the golf community on base, Klatt stressed the importance of raising awareness about the facility.



“I think it’s good to get people to know the course,” Klatt said. “The more people that know about this course, the more people that might come out and play golf.”



The winner of the Ladies Division was high school-age student, Madison Bartra, daughter of U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Morgan Bartra. Her father explained that he was proud of Madison, but that they also go to the course regularly to enjoy the outside air and time together.



“Living on base here and having the course a couple of minutes from the house … you’re not going to find a better family event,” he said.



Meanwhile, Jesse Lovelace, who participated at the course since 1996, honored with the Player of the Year award. “I love the game,” said Lovelace. “Nobody likes to lose, but everybody knows how to win, you have to learn how to lose with grace. To me, just playing the game and experiencing the comradery is all worth it.”



This event and other golf tournaments are ways the MOH Golf Course fosters a welcoming environment and celebrates the sport of golf and the sense of community.



“I hope they walked away with memories,” said Gower. “More than anything, I hope they walked away with memories and not necessarily about golf. It’s about people coming together and having a good time.”



This year, the MOH Golf Course will celebrate the 250th Marine Corps Birthday with another event Nov. 1. More information on the 250th USMC Birthday Golf Tournament will be released at a later date. To stay informed about this golf event and others, and schedule coaching or tee times, please visit: https://quantico.usmc-mccs.org/recreation-fitness/recreation/outdoor-recreation/golf-course.

