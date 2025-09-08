WWII Soldier Finally Comes Home to Plymouth, New Hampshire, 80 Years Later

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Henry H. Packard, 34, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred Sept. 16, in Riverside Cemetery in his hometown of Plymouth, New Hampshire. Mayhew Funeral Home will coordinate graveside services preceding the interment.



Packard was a member of the Chemical Warfare Service, U.S. Army, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1942. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.



Packard was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese, were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war.



According to prison camp and other historical records, Packard died September 17, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in a common grave.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Packard on November 30, 2023.



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Packard, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3893149/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-packard-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Mayhew Funeral Home, 603-536-3163.

