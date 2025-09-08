NMFDC welcomes new Health Professions Scholarship Program comptroller

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Juanita Pollard to the team as...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Juanita Pollard to the team as the Health Professions Scholarship Program comptroller with the command’s Resource Management directorate on Sept. 8, 2025. She will be focused on budgeting and executing $1.7 million for the HPSP, the Reserve Personnel and the Operations and Maintenance budgets. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Juanita Pollard to the team as the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) comptroller with the command’s Resource Management directorate on Sept. 8, 2025.



The self-proclaimed ‘Swifty’ grew up in San Antonio and has been a federal employee for more than 44 years.



We recently asked Pollard a few questions about her life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



▶ What was the previous command you worked for and what did you do there?

▷ I previously worked for the Defense Health Agency at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland as the chief budget officer.



▶ What is your position and directorate you were hired for here at NMFDC and please describe some of the duties you’ll be doing?

▷ My duties will include budgeting and executing $1.7 million for the HPSP, the Reserve Personnel and the Operations and Maintenance budgets. I am really looking forward to growing professionally, learning new skills, and being part of a team where I can contribute meaningfully and make a positive impact!



▶ What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?

▷ I ask a lot of questions, it’s a learning mechanism I use to make sure I understand when I’m learning something new. Asking questions is also how I access training needs or areas of gaining efficiencies.



▶ Can you please share something interesting about yourself... hobbies, clubs, activities?

▷ I love to dance, go to concerts (I recently saw Backstreet Boys at the Sphere in Las Vegas), go to Disney parks and spend time with my family. I have two grandsons ages four and six, so most of my free time is spent with them. I’m also a huge Swiftie, last year I traveled to England with my daughter to see Taylor Swift at one of her Wimbledon concerts then traveled to Paris for Disney!



Welcome to the team Juanita, we look forward to the experience and expertise you'll bring to the command!