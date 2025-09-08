Fort Bragg South Commissary Hosts Sidewalk Sale

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Shoppers at the Fort Bragg South Commissary enjoyed more than just groceries, Sept. 4-7, as the store rolled out its annual sidewalk sale, featuring major savings, giveaways and free food.



“This is different from a regular commissary trip,” Sonya Kennedy, Assistant Commissary Officer, said. “Sidewalk sales offer bulk discounts, seasonal themes and an outdoor setup. It’s like turning the commissary into a marketplace, and the deals are much bigger than what you see day-to-day.”



The sale stretched all weekend through Sunday, giving shoppers a chance to stock up on essentials like toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, diapers and other baby products, and bulk snacks.



Sidewalk sales are a long-standing Defense Commissary Agency tradition, held at commissaries across the country each year. Fort Bragg South has hosted the event for years, with sales typically taking place in the spring and fall.



Teri Barrington and Melissa Campbell, grocery department managers, explained that items are selected through a combination of DeCA headquarters packages and vendor promotions. “We bring in seasonal products depending on availability, so fall and winter items now, and spring and summer items later,” Barrington said.



While turnout is unpredictable, staff know that certain days bring heavier traffic. “Around paydays, we see an increase in customers,” Campbell said. “We adjust schedules to reflect the payday time frame and limit employee leave during sidewalk sales to make sure all hands are on deck.”



Sidewalk sales are more than a shopping trip with discounts. It’s part of the broader support system for Soldiers and their families.



“These sales are a tangible way of honoring and supporting the military community,” Kennedy said. “Families can stretch their paychecks, stock up tax-free and take advantage of deals without breaking the bank elsewhere. It reinforces that commissary access is a real benefit of military service.”



Beyond savings, commissary leaders emphasized the morale boost these events bring. “It’s about showing appreciation, giving back and creating a sense of community,” Kennedy said.



As the weekend wrapped up, shoppers left with a reminder that the commissary is committed to recognizing service and strengthening the support system around military life.

