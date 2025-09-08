Family Teamwork

Physical fitness is more than a requirement for Soldiers; it’s a way of life. However, one Army Reserve Career Group Soldier has taken that commitment to a whole new level. Instead of just training, Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Hovious built his CrossFit gym and turned fitness into a family affair. Side by side with his wife and kids, Sgt. 1st Class Hovious pushes through every workout, proving that discipline is not just about passing the Army Fitness Test; it is about raising the standard. Sgt. 1st Class Hovious dedication sends a powerful message to his peers and battle buddies: success starts with relentless effort, and it’s even stronger when family is part of the journey.



For Sgt. 1st Class Hovious, fitness is more than a routine; it is a lifestyle that shapes his role as both a Soldier and a father. Bringing his children into the gym gives them more than just exercise. It helps them see discipline in action and shows that hard work pays off. To his family, fitness is not optional or extraordinary; it is a way of life. It is as natural as buying groceries.



Sgt. 1st Class Hovious said his kids do not always want to work out, but they are building a foundation of wellness that will carry into adulthood. “They are picking up values that will pay dividends far into the future,” Sgt. 1st Class Hovious said.



That future comes with challenges. Sgt. 1st Class Hovious wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to teach two classes before heading to work, then returns to the gym to coach, train, and still spend time with his family. “It’s a challenge,” Sgt. 1st Class Hovious said. “But it’s one I’m grateful for.”



Part of his approach is making fitness fun. Sgt. 1st Class Hovious avoids turning workouts into punishment and instead builds discipline through play, which helps his children create positive memories while developing habits that will serve them for life. The family also values recovery, whether running a 5K, swimming, or enjoying time outdoors. “Whatever the opportunity might be, we’re going to find a way to enjoy it together,” Sgt. 1st Class Hovious said.



Sgt. 1st Class Hovious wife, Brandi Hovious, sees the results in their children’s confidence. “Your mind will quit before your body,” she said. “When they push through those moments, they build confidence that carries into every part of their lives.”



Together, Sgt. 1st Class Hovious and his family demonstrate that fitness is about more than just training the body; it is about building resilience, confidence, and discipline. Their story shows that success at home and in uniform stems from consistent effort, teamwork, and the determination to persevere through challenges.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.09.2025 12:06 Story ID: 547650 Location: HODGENVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family Teamwork, by SSG Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.