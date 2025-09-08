CDSE Launches 2025 National Insider Threat Awareness Month Website

The Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE), a training and education provider within the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), recently launched the 2025 National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) website.



Since inception in 2019, NITAM provides a unique opportunity to bring together insider threat and security professionals from around the globe, to enhance insider threat awareness and deliver educational offerings.



"NITAM is an opportunity to put insider threat awareness at the forefront of everyone’s mind, reinforce the need to remain vigilant, and renew commitment to identifying and preventing threats before they escalate,” said Audrey Gutierrez, director, CDSE.



In addition to increasing awareness, NITAM emphasizes the critical responsibility to recognize and report indicators. The website, which logged over 30,000 visits last year, includes a comprehensive cache of resources to implement and advance effective insider threat programs across the enterprise.



"NITAM is CDSE's opportunity to showcase how extraordinarily important insider threat training and awareness is,” said Ed Kobeski, Vetting and Threat Branch chief of CDSE.



This year’s theme, “Partnering for Progress”, highlights the power of collaboration. By actively promoting teamwork and sharing information, organizations can significantly enhance their ability to detect, prevent, and respond to insider threats, ultimately creating a more secure and resilient environment.



"We really must leverage the partnerships and expertise of others to bridge resource gaps because it’s not something we’re going to be able to address from one group,” Gutierrez said. “Networking is essential in building that community of practice which goes hand-in-hand with collaboration. It’s an individual responsibility, but it’s also a shared responsibility. It encourages the culture that we’re all in this together.”



For more information about NITAM or to learn more about this month’s theme, “Partnering for Progress,” visit the NITAM website at https://securityawareness.dcsa.mil/cdse/nitam/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 09.09.2025 08:55 Story ID: 547625 Location: LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDSE Launches 2025 National Insider Threat Awareness Month Website, by Tammi Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.