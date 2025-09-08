U.S. and Partner Nations Conduct Multinational Freefall Jump at Bright Star 25

Service members from 13 nations conducted a combined military freefall operation today as part of Exercise Bright Star 2025, highlighting international interoperability and the strength of multinational partnerships.



A total of 89 jumpers, supported by ground crews and planners, parachuted over the training area, carrying the flags of Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, India, Qatar, Greece, Cyprus, the United States, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, the United Kingdom, and Yemen.



U.S. participants included Special Operations Forces Airborne elements from 5th Special Forces Group and SEAL Team 7, operating alongside multinational partners to strengthen combined interoperability.



While today’s jump focused on military freefall operations, Bright Star 25 also incorporates static line operations featuring the Texas Army National Guard’s 143rd Infantry Regiment, reinforced by the 21st Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron (TACPs) from U.S. Air Forces Central. These soldiers will execute five airborne operations days, including full mission profile training alongside Egyptian Special Operations Forces Airborne Commandos and Rangers.



“The Bright Star exercise presents a unique opportunity to incorporate AFRICOM and EUCOM partner nations in one regional CENTCOM exercise providing a global stage for unified partnership and training, further developing relationships to strengthen regional stability and cooperation,” said U.S. Army Maj. Doug Lapel, Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) J37.



Preparation for the event began long before the exercise. The Texas Army National Guard initiated planning shortly after Bright Star 2023, leveraging its role as Egypt’s State Partnership Program representative. Additionally, U.S. and Egyptian Special Operations Forces conducted pre-mission training Aug. 24–27, 2025, to refine interoperability ahead of the jump.



Bright Star 25 is one of the largest and longest-running military exercises in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This year’s event, held Aug. 28–Sept. 10 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, includes more than 40 nations and emphasizes combined training across land, air, maritime, cyber, and special operations.



