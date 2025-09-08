From the Harbor to the Stage: NSA Bahrain Sailor Wins Bodybuilding Competition

Courtesy Photo | Master-at-Arms 1st Class Cheyenne Collins, a native of Osceola, Arkansas, poses after...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master-at-Arms 1st Class Cheyenne Collins, a native of Osceola, Arkansas, poses after winning three titles at the 2025 NPC Jay Cutler Classic in Las Vegas, Aug. 9, 2025. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain— For the second consecutive year, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Cheyenne Collins, a native of Osceola, Arkansas, dedicated 20 weeks of focused preparation for an event she describes as the culmination of relentless growth.



At the 2025 National Physique Committee (NPC) Jay Cutler Classic, nerves and excitement filled Collins as she prepared to compete for another year – this time for the win.



What started as sheer curiosity turned into a conversation between Collins and trainer Trey Kurtyka which would later steer Collins on a path of discipline, intention, and focus.



Though Collins describes her journey as beginning “by accident,” Kurtyka described it as fate.



“I came across her [social media] account and immediately saw the potential in her,” said Kurtyka. “She was very hesitant about competing and after our first phone call, she was still unsure about putting herself in such a vulnerable spot. I encouraged her, but understood that bodybuilding isn’t meant for everyone.”



Collins also recounted their initial conversation, emphasizing her hesitance to join the bodybuilding community.



“He believed in me more than I believed in myself,” said Collins. “I initially told him, ‘no, I could never be a bodybuilder because I don’t have the discipline to eat chicken and rice every day.’”



After careful consideration, Collins said she agreed.



“She reached back out to me and the rest is history,” said Kurtyka. “Everything happens for a reason and we crossed paths for a special reason. My ultimate motivation isn’t to immediately build champion-level bodybuilders, but to have a lasting impact on someone’s life. I am forever grateful to have crossed paths with Cheyenne and am so extremely proud of her.”



In April 2024, Collins began her bodybuilding journey and, just six short months later, competed in her first two shows, one in Tennessee, the other in Madrid.



“I fell in love with the sport,” said Collins. “To me, it isn’t just about the physical portion of it; it has shaped my mental health, discipline and the way I live my life. The gym is where I manage stress, clear my mind and reconnect with myself. Every rep, every set, and every disciplined choice has shaped the way I show up, not just in the gym, but in every aspect of my life.”



Collins currently serves at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Harbor Patrol Unit where she supervises the operation and maintenance of harbor security boats. In addition to her primary duties, Collins uses the knowledge and skill acquired through her personal fitness journey to help others.



As assistant command fitness leader and physical training (PT) lead for Sailor 360, the Navy’s enlisted leadership development program, Collins designs and leads group fitness sessions, coordinates command PT sessions and organizes sporting events for Sailors at NSA Bahrain. For her, bodybuilding and Navy leadership go hand-in-hand.



“Bodybuilding has shaped not only how I train, but how I lead and train others,” said Collins. “The lessons I’ve learned in discipline, consistency and pushing beyond limits carry directly into every group fitness session my team and I lead. It has helped with structure and programming for PT, ensuring the sessions are effective and intentional.”



Collins’ commitment reflects the Navy’s Get Real, Get Better mindset—focusing on self- awareness, honesty and consistency combined with a deliberate effort to improve outcomes.



“My personal commitment to fitness shows that I practice what I preach,” said Collins. “It has helped me build a little credibility and respect. More importantly, it inspires others to take their own fitness seriously once they see what consistency and hard work looks like.”



Every workout, every meal, and every early morning paid off on Aug. 10 when Collins earned three titles at the NPC Jay Cutler Classic: Wellness Novice 1st Place winner, Wellness Open A-category 1st Place winner, and Overall Wellness Champion.



“Bodybuilding isn’t just about building muscle,” said Collins. “It’s about constantly showing up for yourself even when it’s hard, uncomfortable or unnoticed. It’s the relentless pursuit of becoming better physically, mentally and emotionally.”



Collins is now nationally qualified to compete for her International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) pro card in 2026. Earning the pro card will allow her to compete in elite IFBB Pro League contests for prize money and recognition.



Whether leading Sailors in command PT or preparing for the professional stage, Collins continues to model discipline, consistency, and self-improvement—the same values that make her an effective leader in and out of uniform.



