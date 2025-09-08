Air National Guard Medics Advance Joint Readiness During Training Rotation at U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | Command Master Chief Jason L. Marnne of Naval Medical Readiness Training Command...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | Command Master Chief Jason L. Marnne of Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, and Captain TaRail Vernon, Commanding Officer, NMRTC Sigonella, and Director of US Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella met with Colonel Brian Dursteler and Chief Master Sergeant George R. Silvas from the 161st Medical Group, Arizona Air National Guard, July 14–24. Airmen from the ANG, working alongside medical personnel assigned to NMRTC Sigonella, completed Medical Facility Annual Training at U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella. The training reinforced interoperability and advanced readiness across the Defense Health Network Europe. see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Italy – From July 14 to 24, 2025, the 161st Medical Group of the Arizona Air National Guard completed a dynamic and impactful Medical Facility Annual Training (MFAT) at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella. The rotation reinforced medical interoperability, strengthened expeditionary readiness, and advanced shared goals across the Defense Health Network Europe and the broader Department of Defense healthcare enterprise.

Partnering with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, co-located with the hospital, the Air National Guard team integrated into diverse clinical areas, directly supporting more than 485 patient encounters and processing more than 2,000 administrative records. Their mission: sharpen medical skills in a forward-deployed joint environment while supporting the delivery of high-quality healthcare across Navy Medicine.

“This rotation exemplifies how joint training strengthens our collective medical force,” said Captain TaRail Vernon, Commanding Officer of NMRTC Sigonella and Director of USNH Sigonella. “Our Navy and Air Force personnel worked side-by-side to provide safe, effective, and operationally relevant care. These partnerships enhance our readiness, our clinical capabilities, and our ability to respond globally when the mission calls.”

The MFAT focused on core training objectives aligned with the Air Force's Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP), giving Airmen—primarily 4N Medics—the opportunity to complete Category II requirements, which ensure Air Force medical teams keep their lifesaving skills and certifications sharp, so they are ready to handle emergency and critical care in hospital or combat situations.

Throughout the two-week period, medics rotated through emergency services, preventive medicine, industrial hygiene, behavioral health, dental, optometry, and administrative operations, gaining real-world experience that aligns with both expeditionary medicine and the Multi-Capable Airman concept.

Daily collaboration fostered a shared exchange of knowledge, processes, and best practices. Navy staff at Sigonella welcomed the 161st MDG with mentorship and professionalism. Recognized across numerous departments, Navy personnel were lauded for teaching, guiding, and integrating the visiting Airmen into real-time clinical and operational workflows.

A standout contributor to the success of this mission was Hospital Corpsman Second Class Madyson Schmidt, who served as the command liaison for more than a year. From early planning through execution, she coordinated logistics, credentialing, billeting, and on-site integration for the MFAT team.

Bravo Zulu to HM2 Schmidt for her sustained commitment, operational leadership, and tireless efforts in ensuring a seamless and meaningful joint experience.

“The professionalism of our hosts at NMRTC Sigonella made this rotation an outstanding success,” said Col. Brian Dursteler, Commander of the 161st Medical Group. “Our Airmen completed essential training and walked away with an enhanced understanding of joint operations—training that will translate directly to real-world missions.

U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, with its detachments at NMRTU Bahrain and NMRTU Souda Bay, provides healthcare and operational medical support across both the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) areas of responsibility. As a vital component of the Defense Health Network Europe, USNH Sigonella delivers world-class care, supports combatant commander requirements, and fosters interoperability through strategic partnerships with sister services and allied nations.