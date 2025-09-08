8th MMS activation at Daegu Air Base strengthens regional defense

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims | U.S. Air Force Col. Tim "Falcon" Frank, 8th Mission Support Group commander, passes...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims | U.S. Air Force Col. Tim "Falcon" Frank, 8th Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Meyliana Tongko, 8th Material Maintence Squadron incoming commander, during an activation ceremony where the 8th MMS activated under the 8th Fighter Wing at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. The new command relationship is intended to accelerate decision cycles, sharpen accountability, and ensure the co-located operating bases and war reserve material sets are aligned with the wing's ability to project combat power and meet the combined requirements of ROK air force partners across the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims) see less | View Image Page

DAEGU AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Members of the 607th Material Maintenance Squadron held an activation ceremony to welcome the now 8th MMS to the 8th Fighter Wing, Sept. 5 at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea.



Continuing their mission, the 8th MMS, now commanded by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Meyliana Tongko, ensures the readiness or infrastructure, material, and assets across four co-located operating bases at Daegu, Gimhae, Gwanju, and Suwon Air Bases, overseeing the reception and bed-down of outside units.



“This new chapter challenges us to embrace our role with unwavering resolve,” said Tongka.



Tongka continued to emphasize the significance of how the leadership of the Wolf Pack, the support of ROK air force partners, and the dedication of U.S. Army teammates will transform those challenges into successes.



U.S. Air Force Col. Tim “Falcon” Frank, 8th Mission Support Group commander, echoed those sentiments with confidence in the 8th MMS’s ability to rise to the occasion, remain connected to the mission, and embrace the mindset of the 8th Fighter Wing.



This new command relationship is intended to accelerate decision cycles, sharpen accountability, and ensure the contingency operating bases and war reserve material sets are aligned with the wing’s ability to project combat power and meet the combined requirements of ROKAF partners across the peninsula.



“Our guiding principles – preserve, provide, prevail – will drive our efforts,” said Tongka. “Through preservation we are committed to protecting our assets and strengthening our partnerships for enduring impact. Provision ensures we deliver the resources and expertise needed for mission success. Prevailing reflects our determination to overcome obstacles and achieve victory together.”



Continuing the legacy of the 607th, the now activated 8th MMS continues to transform, elevate, and excel the unit’s deterrence and warfighting capabilities with even greater purpose.