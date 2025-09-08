USS Higgins Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE GUAM – The Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 24.



Cmdr. Jordan White relieved Cmdr. Ronald Jenkins as commanding officer of Higgins during the change of command ceremony.



“I am incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to command and lead an amazing ship and crew,” said White.



Cmdr. White graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2008 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Systems Engineering. He also holds a Master’s of Science Degree in Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA.



During his previous sea assignment, White served as the Executive Officer of USS Dewey (DDG 105) in Yokosuka, Japan from Feb. 2024 to May 2025.



“I am so grateful for my time aboard,“ said Jenkins. “I know the crew of this great ship is ready, able, and fully willing to answer the call no matter where they are needed.”



Cmdr. Jenkins’ next duty station is Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in San Diego, California.



Commissioned in 1999, USS Higgins is named in honor of Marine Corps Col. William R. Higgins. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Citizens and Prisoner of War Medals by President George H.W. Bush.



USS Higgins is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

