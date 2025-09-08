Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Reflects on the 24th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

DEDEDO, GU – It has now been 24 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001 – the single deadliest attack on U.S. soil in the 21st century, resulting in the loss of nearly 3,000 lives. Before this tragedy, the last major attacks on American soil were over 50 years earlier, during World War II, with Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and the entire island of Guam enduring assaults that targeted American citizens, service members, and our allies.

More than two decades later, remembrance ceremonies continue across the nation and around the world to honor those who lost their lives, those affected, and those forever changed by the attacks.

As service members around the world reflect on where they were and what they were doing on that day, the community on Guam unites to commemorate the event in partnership with military leaders, local leaders, residents, and first responders.

Today, Marines stationed on Camp Blaz have a unique opportunity to reflect on the impact of the September 11th attacks, while living on an island that itself has endured hardship – including brutal attacks, massacres, and occupation. Positioned at the forefront of the Indo-Pacific region, we remain vigilant against emerging threats to our nation’s security with a sense of professionalism and service – core to our values.

On September 11th, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 hits the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 0846 EST; 2246 CHST, followed by American Airlines Flight 175 hitting the South Tower at 0903EST; 2303 CHST, and finally American Airlines Flight 77 hitting the Pentagon at 0937 EST; 2337 CHST. The fourth hijacked flight, United Airlines Flight 93, intended for the U.S. Capital, crash lands near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, due to the courageous actions of passengers onboard.



Reflecting on these events, Marines recall their personal experiences – whether witnessing the attacks live, watching new coverage, or learning about the events in the years that followed.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Litzy Mena, personnel clerk, headquarters company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, a native New Yorker born in 2004, reflects on her first memory of 9/11. Tells of the impact the event had on her family, herself, and her decision to enlist just a year ago.

“I was born in New York but lived my early childhood in Ecuador returning to the city a few years later,” said Mena. “At the time of the 9/11 attacks my mom, aunt, and a few other relatives were still in the city, but thankfully unharmed…I didn’t really learn about the 9/11 attacks until high school though, learning about it in history class.” Mena remembers. “While my family and I were not directly impacted, my mom did express her fear of living through the attack, and potential attacks in the future. I’m proud to be a Marine, serving families like my own, doing what I can to ensure we’re safe.”

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Herbert Quevedo, admin and personnel chief, headquarters company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, was twelve, living in Westchester County just north of the attacks. He reflects on his experience.

“I was in middle school; in social studies class I believe the morning of the attack. I didn’t 100% grasp what was happening, I remember having my whole school go to the auditorium where faculty told us what was going on” remembers Quevedo. “At the time, my father was working as a limo driver in Manhattan – I didn’t realize that the attacks meant he could be in danger. Thankfully he was okay, and returned home that evening, but it was a surreal experience. Enlisting in the Marine Corps about 5 years later, I knew that the impacts of that day would continue to affect me in my military career.”

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. now S-1 deputy director for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Antonio Alburto, had been serving in the Marine Corps for almost 7 years during the time of the attack. Stationed at MCB Hawaii, he understood that war was imminent, and he was ready to do whatever necessary for his country.

“That morning, roughly 3am Hawaii time, I was getting bombarded with calls from family stateside – specifically my dad. That day, we were intended to complete a field exercise, but I knew that wasn’t going to happen. A posture was established at the base, and we all essentially became security for the installation” remembers Alburto. “After the immediate rush of adrenaline from the news of the attacks, all I could think about was when I was going to get a chance to get over there – in 2010 I finally got the chance to go to Afghanistan.”

This September 11th, at 0846 CHST, Guam government officials, military personnel, and distinguished guests will be attending the wreath laying ceremony at the September 11th memorial at Two Lover’s Point. Though 15 hours, and 8,000 miles apart, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz solemnly remembers and commemorates the sacrifices made on 9/11, as well as the countless service members who have answered the call to duty in the years since.

