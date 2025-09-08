Summer of Traditions, Ohana and Service at PMRF

KEKAHA, Hawaii – In the first 100 days after assuming command of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Commanding Officer Capt. Robert Prince has received a warm welcome to Kauai and learned how PMRF fills a unique role to the Navy and in the local community. This summer PMRF has worked diligently both inside the fence line of the installation and beyond to serve our neighbors, community and country.



Some of the many important events supported by PMRF include: the Summer Solstice, America’s Most West Freedom Fest, Waimea Canyon Middle School career expo and field trip to PMRF, visits from members of the Kaua`i Aha Moku Council, site tour and visit from DLNR officials, three different internship programs and public meetings regarding the Navy and NASA’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement.



“I am consistently amazed by the quality of work, level of expertise, and drive to excel that our team demonstrates day in and day out at PMRF,” said Capt. Prince. “The sheer scope of what our team is able to accomplish is incredible. From our primary mission to supporting the community, they go above and beyond; often with limited manning or resources.”



PMRF’s primary mission is to support U.S. Armed Forces as the world's largest instrumented multi-domain training and testing facility. However, the Sailors and Civilians working on installation are devoted to supporting efforts that make a lasting positive impact on the environment, cultural resources and the community.



On the first day of summer, families with lineal ties to Mana gathered at Lua Kupapa‘u O Nohili (Nohili Crypt) on PMRF for the annual Summer Solstice ceremony in a sacred duty to honor the iwi kupuna (ancestral remains) who rest on these grounds. When remains are unearthed by changing tides, PMRF works in consultation with the lineal descendants on the most appropriate path forward, whether in reburying the remains in place or conducting an archeological process and cultural ceremony to inter the remains during the Summer Solstice.



To continue to build a workforce with strong ties to Kauai it is important for PMRF to hire from the local community. In an effort to inform the next generation about job opportunities available for them close to home PMRF hosted young adults for three internship programs two of which focused on high-tech STEM careers and the third brought Waimea Highschool seniors onboard to spend time with our Fire and Emergency Services Department. This is the second year that PMRF has run an internship program for electronics technician positions available with Koa Lani, the base’s primary contractor.



This year marked the first time that PMRF has been able to host Waimea Canyon Middle School students and teachers for a Career Fair and Tour. Students attended rotating presentations, live equipment demonstrations and went on tours of the facilities on base showcasing a healthy mix of career options for every level, from fitness instructors to engineers, biologists, and first responders.



Students were interested to know that PMRF careers included positions that support outside agencies, such as the County of Kaua`i and DLNR, whether it be coordinating resources to provide training for their staff or providing mutual aid by responding to emergencies off-base to support and protect our communities. Many were also excited to learn that they could work in technical fields here on base and were inspired to consider a career on Kauai.



PMRF hosted this year’s only live Independence Day fireworks show during the annual America’s Most West Freedom Fest. The Independence Day celebration is PMRF’s annual open base event with live music and food from local vendors. PMRF hosted more than 6,500 local residents and island guests during the celebration.



“Since I first got here I’ve really loved being on Kauai and getting to lead such an excellent team at PMRF," said Capt. Prince. “I am excited to become more involved with the community, learn about the culture and I want to enable every member of our PMRF Ohana to continue to do bigger and better things.”

