Marine Corps Logistics Command Honors Chris Berry with Dedication



Marine Corps Logistics Base, Albany --Marine Corps Logistics Command honored the life and service of Chris A. Berry on Sept. 4, 2025, by dedicating a space in his name where ideas, collaboration, and decisions will continue to shape the future of the Corps. At LOGCOM Headquarters, Conference Room 224 will now be known as the Berry Conference Room, recognizing his decades of service and the legacy he leaves behind.



Family, colleagues, and friends gathered to honor Berry, recalling a career defined by professionalism, sound judgment, and steadfast devotion to Marines. His wife, Robin—who also served more than 30 years with LOGCOM—stood alongside family, friends, and those who worked with Chris as leaders reflected on the couple’s shared commitment to the Corps.



“This dedication means so much to our family, and I know people have been deeply touched by this gesture, said Robin Berry. “Chris was passionate about his work and was driven to get things done, particularly for the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected program. He built a team that made the program successful in saving the lives of Marines who might not have survived improvised explosive devices.”



Berry devoted more than 37 years to federal service, including 33 years at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. He rose through the ranks of Marine Corps Logistics Command to become director of the Motor Transport and Engineer Division and later deputy manager for logistics in the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Joint Program Office, where his leadership ensured Marines had vehicles capable of withstanding the deadliest battlefield threats. His vision and commitment made him a central figure in one of the most critical logistics efforts of modern combat.



“He absolutely saved lives,” said Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow, commanding general of Marine Corps Logistics Command. “And that to me puts him in the hero category. Chris understood what logistics was truly about.”



Between 2006 and 2015, Berry’s leadership in the MRAP program helped ensure readiness rates remained consistently above 90 percent. He coordinated depot- and field-level maintenance across multiple combat theaters, oversaw the processing of more than 248,000 spare parts, managed hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts, and kept thousands of vehicles combat-ready. More than statistics, however, his work represented lives saved.



Marines returned home because the MRAPs they rode in withstood devastating blasts—vehicles they could enter with confidence, knowing Berry’s leadership ensured they were ready for the fight and capable of bringing them back safely. Berry’s contributions earned him the Department of the Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service Award three times. They helped the MRAP program team secure the prestigious David Packard Award for Excellence in Acquisition.



For LOGCOM, the Berry Conference Room will serve as a daily reminder of one man’s lasting impact on the Marine Corps and the Nation.





“His legacy will live on in this conference room,” Reventlow added, “commemorated across the thousands of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen whose lives were touched by his work.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2025 Date Posted: 09.08.2025 16:18 Story ID: 547568 Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US Hometown: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Logistics Command Honors Chris Berry with Dedication, by Phyllis Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.