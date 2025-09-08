NMRLC Williamsburg Hosts Authorized Medical Allowance List Review

Photo By Julius Evans | Williamsburg, VA - Subject Matter Experts (SME) gathered at Naval Medical Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Julius Evans | Williamsburg, VA - Subject Matter Experts (SME) gathered at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) on Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, to participate in an Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) Navy Authorized Medical Allowance List (AMAL) review, Sept. 8. Navy military and support personnel across Navy Medicine, from San Diego, Guam, Great Lakes, Portsmouth, Camp Lejeune, Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Atlantic, DLA Troop Support, DHA MEDLOG, and DHA James Lovell FHCC, plus others, were present to thoroughly comb line-item by line-item through the ERSS allowance list. see less | View Image Page

During an AMAL review, SMEs ensure that medically equipped units, such as ships or deployed medical teams, have the correct quantity of medical equipment and consumable items to provide the required scope and standard of care for their anticipated operating environments. These reviews are clinically driven, conducted periodically, and involve SMEs who ensure the AMAL aligns with current operational needs, treatment protocols, and technological advancements while maintaining logistical efficiency. The review identifies obsolete equipment, determines necessary replacements or additions, and ensures the AMALs remain in approved configurations to support readiness and care for the force.



Navy military and support personnel across Navy Medicine, from San Diego, Guam, Great Lakes, Portsmouth, Camp Lejeune, Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Atlantic, DLA Troop Support, DHA MEDLOG, and DHA James Lovell FHCC, plus others, were present to thoroughly comb line-item by line-item through the ERSS allowance list.



AMAL reviews are based on the clinical needs of the operating forces, ensuring the materiel is clinically relevant and effective for treating battlefield casualties and providing healthcare.



Reviews consider the Required Operational Capabilities (ROC) and Projected Operating Environment (POE) to determine the materiel needed to support current operations and future deployments. AMALs are generally reviewed bi-annually to evaluate the lists for changes in technology, medical standards, or operational needs.



Local SMEs from various medical communities and fleet units participate in these reviews to provide their expertise on materiel requirements.



During the reviews, the SMEs identify equipment that is obsolete, needs to be replaced, or can remain on the list, ensuring the AMAL reflects the latest approved equipment and consumables. Because AMALs are designed with modular, standardized configurations to optimize transport and deployment logistics, reviews ensure these configurations are maintained.



The overarching goal is to ensure effective and continuous medical and dental readiness by providing the necessary medical capacity and capability.



NMRLC’s mission is to develop, acquire, produce, field, sustain, and provide enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high end competition, crisis, and combat. Its vision is to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



With globally positioned detachments and directorates, NMRLC supports the medical logistics and lifecycle from outfitting ships and training deploying personnel, to delivering prescription eyewear for deployed forward Expeditionary Medical Logistics Units in Williamsburg and Okinawa. The command also provides liaison support to U.S. European Command (EUCOM), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) through its detachments in Germany.