U.S. and Kyrgyz Medical Teams Sharpen Expeditionary Care Skills at Bright Star 25

MOHAMED NAGUIB MILITARY BASE, Egypt – U.S. Navy medical personnel and members of the Kyrgyz Republic Armed Forces conducted joint medical training during Exercise Bright Star 2025, focusing on expeditionary surgical techniques, blood transfusion programs, and field hospital operations.



The training featured the Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS), a seven-person Navy Role 2 light maneuver team capable of delivering forward-deployed trauma care. The ERSS provides damage control resuscitation and surgery in austere environments before patients are evacuated for more definitive treatment.



“The ERSS is built to operate far forward, in tents, trucks, or even under trees if needed,” said Cmdr. John Maddox, U.S. Navy, officer in charge of ERSS-9. “Our mission is to stop bleeding, resuscitate with blood and fluids, stabilize the patient, and move them on for definitive care. The Kyrgyz partners have shown real interest in how lightweight and adaptable this system is.”



The Kyrgyz delegation, led by Lt. Col. Ismailov Ulukbek, Chief of the Military Medical Department, Kyrgyz Ministry of Defense, observed Role 1 and Role 2 hospital operations and took part in training on ultrasound and mass-casualty triage.



“It has been very interesting for us to see how American doctors work in practice,” said Lt. Col. Ulukbek. “We are preparing a field hospital to send on peacekeeping operations and waiting for a United Nations mandate. Observing how the ERSS operates gives us valuable insight into building our own Role 2 capability.”



Bright Star 25 includes more than 40 participating nations. The exercise is designed to improve interoperability and strengthen regional security through multinational training in counterterrorism, crisis response, and medical operations.