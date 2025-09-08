Lillydale Day Use Recreation Area closing for repairs

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Lillydale Day Use...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Lillydale Day Use Recreation area, to include its picnic and swimming area on Dale Hollow Lake, is temporarily closing for maintenance and repairs starting Sept. 15, 2025. The closure is expected to The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Lillydale Day Use Recreation Area, to include its picnic and swimming area on Dale Hollow Lake, is temporarily closing for maintenance and repairs starting Sept. 15, 2025. The closure is expected to last for several weeks. (USACE Photo by Stacey Bilbrey)last for several weeks. (USACE Photo by Stacey Bilbrey) see less | View Image Page

ALLONS, Tenn. (Sept. 8, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Lillydale Day Use Recreation Area, to include its picnic and swimming area on Dale Hollow Lake, is temporarily closing for maintenance and repairs starting Sept. 15, 2025. The closure is expected to last for several weeks.



The boat ramp and boat parking lot are remaining open for lake access, but the area containing the picnic shelter, swimming area, and bath house are closing to the public.



“Repairs include maintenance on the concrete retaining wall along the swimming area and repairs to the beach during this closure period. The work is necessary to keep the swimming area accessible and safe for our visitors,” said Crystal Tingle, Dale Hollow Lake resource manager.



Visitors to Dale Hollow Lake during this closure are encouraged to visit alternative locations with similar recreation amenities such as Obey River Day Use, Dale Hollow Damsite Day Use, and Pleasant Grove Day Use (no playground equipment at Pleasant Grove). Vehicle and foot traffic are prohibited during the closure period.



For more information about the closure, call the Dale Hollow Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 931-243-3136.



