Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lillydale Day Use Recreation Area closing for repairs

    Lillydale Day Use Recreation Area closing for repairs

    Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Lillydale Day Use...... read more read more

    ALLONS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    ALLONS, Tenn. (Sept. 8, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Lillydale Day Use Recreation Area, to include its picnic and swimming area on Dale Hollow Lake, is temporarily closing for maintenance and repairs starting Sept. 15, 2025. The closure is expected to last for several weeks.

    The boat ramp and boat parking lot are remaining open for lake access, but the area containing the picnic shelter, swimming area, and bath house are closing to the public.

    “Repairs include maintenance on the concrete retaining wall along the swimming area and repairs to the beach during this closure period. The work is necessary to keep the swimming area accessible and safe for our visitors,” said Crystal Tingle, Dale Hollow Lake resource manager.

    Visitors to Dale Hollow Lake during this closure are encouraged to visit alternative locations with similar recreation amenities such as Obey River Day Use, Dale Hollow Damsite Day Use, and Pleasant Grove Day Use (no playground equipment at Pleasant Grove). Vehicle and foot traffic are prohibited during the closure period.

    For more information about the closure, call the Dale Hollow Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 931-243-3136.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 13:51
    Story ID: 547551
    Location: ALLONS, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lillydale Day Use Recreation Area closing for repairs, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lillydale Day Use Recreation Area closing for repairs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nashville District
    Corps Lakes
    Dale Hollow Lake
    USACE
    Tennessee
    Lillydale Day Use Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download