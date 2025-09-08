LSA Lincoln serves as a supply hub for Guard D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

WASHINGTON – A new logistics center is supporting National Guard members on duty in Washington as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission.

Logistics Support Area Lincoln, located on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the southeast area of the city, serves as a centralized location to provide logistical support to the more than 2,300 Guard members on duty for the mission.

“This setup makes everything easier,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas A. Conley, deputy commander for support with Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, the element overseeing the Safe and Beautiful mission, and a member of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard. “Workflow makes sense, traffic flow makes sense, you can see every relevant space within one range of vision."

The LSA acts as a hub where food, water, and other supplies are delivered and from there distributed out to Soldiers and Airmen throughout the District.

Its central location to area highways allows for faster distribution of items critical to the mission, Conley said.

"This is outstanding practice on the home field," he said. "It’s a microcosm of what we do when we go overseas.”

It also helps meet the needs of those who make up JTF-DC.

"This location ensures they have what they need to accomplish the mission," said Conley.

The LSA went from the planning stage to building and then operational within a week, Conley said, adding the use of tents, trailers, large-scale shipping containers and similar secure but temporary structures offers flexibility to expand or contract in scale as task force needs shift.



Over 2,300 National Guard members continue to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District.



