Fort Rucker Ed Center Conducts 2025 Combined College Graduation

FORT RUCKER, Ala.--The Fort Rucker Education Center conducted its 2025 Combined College Graduation Ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum September 5.



Twenty-three graduates from Fort Rucker and Camp Shelby, Miss., earned a total of three associate’s degrees, 12 bachelor’s degrees, five master’s degrees and one doctoral degree from six different universities. The graduates included 19 warfighters, one Army Civilian Professional and three spouses.



Student speaker for the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Tonya Lewis, who serves as battalion sergeant major of 2nd Battalion, 410th Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), Camp Shelby, Miss., greeted faculty, graduates and guests, and said the opportunity to speak was an honor.



Lewis noted the students did not earn their degrees the traditional way, and achieving their collegiate goals was a journey filled with challenges and moments that shaped them.



“It came in quiet hours, between missions, lates nights after duty, and in rare moments of stillness,” Lewis said. “There were days we were mentally exhausted from operations, physically drained from training, and emotionally stretched thin to balance responsibilities, academics and family.”



Each of the students faced battles, “but here we are,” she said. “We didn’t just survive, we succeeded. As warfighters, quitting is not in our creed.”



“Today we celebrate more than a degree, we celebrate sacrifice, perseverance and purpose,” she said. “That’s what warfighters do—we endure, we adapt, and we rise.”



“To my fellow graduates, don’t forget what you overcame to achieve this milestone. The world will test your patience, your vision, your values. But never let go of what brought you this far.”



She encouraged the graduates to respond to obstacles with the foundation of victory--obedience, discipline and faith.



“You don’t need the perfect conditions to succeed, you need the right mindset, relentless faith and a heart that refuses to quit,” she said. “Walk boldly in your next season. The world needs your voice, your integrity and your fire," Lewis said.



She also thanked God for providing the strength she needed and “for reminding me that when the weight seemed too heavy to carry, I was never alone."



Command Sgt. Maj. Jermaine Baldwin, commandant of the Fort Rucker Noncommissioned Officer Academy, in his keynote address greeted leaders, family, graduates and guests.



“Thank you for allowing me to share this moment of pride and accomplishment. Today is not just a graduation, it’s a testament of resiliency, discipline and sacrifice,” Baldwin said. “You didn’t just earn a degree, you earned it the hard way.”



He emphasized the importance of self-development, in addition to the mission.



“You didn’t just meet the standard, you pushed it higher,” he said. “You proved that growth isn’t something you wait for, it’s something you fight for.”



Their newly earned degrees do not represent a finish line; rather, it represents a launch pad, Baldwin explained.



“You are now more equipped to lead, to teach and to inspire,” he said.



Tiawannia Coley, education guidance counselor at the Education Center, lauded all the graduates for their achievements, noting Stephanie L. Lawson, who works as Human Resources chief at Lyster Army Health Clinic, earned her Ph.D. of Education in Leadership and Innovation from Purdue University Global.



Warrant Officer Kevin S. Prieto, a flight school student waiting to begin the advanced course, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Entrepreneurship that took him five years to complete, with balancing flight school, collegiate studies and family life.



“Like the Sergeant Major said, it’s not just an accomplishment, it’s the start of what’s next, you’re adding to your repertoire, you’re adding to your resume,” he said.



“My family is the biggest support system in the world,” he added.



Staff Sgt. Heather D. Williams, the noncommissioned officer in charge of Outpatient Pharmacy at Lyster Army Health Clinic, earned a Bachelor’s in Health Science.



“It’s something I’ve been needing to finish. I just decided in the early part of 2024, I’m going to go ahead and make sure I finish this. So I’ve just been staying the course,” she said.



“It feels like a great sense of accomplishment, and I appreciate everybody’s support,” Williams said. “I also just want to be a role model for my Soldiers as well so they can follow in my footsteps and know the importance of education.”

