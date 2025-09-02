Vermont National Guard hosts Vermont Remembers Run 2025

Photo By Joseph Brooks | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Vermont National Guard, run in the Vermont...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Brooks | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Vermont National Guard, run in the Vermont Remembers Run 2025 with community members at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, Sept. 6, 2025. The Vermont Remembers run is held annually to honor the memory of those we lost on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mr. Joseph Brooks) see less | View Image Page

Community members, Soldiers, and families gathered at Camp Johnson to participate in the annual Vermont Remembers Run, a 5K road race and walk held Sept. 6 in Colchester.



The event, hosted by the Vermont National Guard, honors the memory of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and in subsequent military operations. It also serves as an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance and support of service members and their families.



This year’s 5K saw strong competition among runners. Owen Cook placed first overall with a time of 18 minutes, 23 seconds. Tim Richmond finished second in 18:36, followed by Mike Neas in 19:11.



Among the women’s division, Zoe Noble earned first place with a time of 22:05. Daly Crowley followed at 25:05, and Jill Saunders rounded out the top three in 25:19.



“This event continues to bring Vermonters together in a meaningful way,” said a Maj. Daniel Davis, Vermont National Guard Marathoner “It’s about remembering those we’ve lost, supporting one another, and celebrating the strength of our community.”



Participants included Guard members, veterans, Gold Star families, and local residents, many of whom have attended year after year.



The Vermont Remembers Run, first established in the aftermath of 9/11, has become a longstanding tradition for the Guard and the community it serves.