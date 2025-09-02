Undersea Warfare Symposium Focuses on Homeland Defense, Importance of Partnerships

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 5, 2025) – U.S. Navy personnel and allied participants from Canada and the United Kingdom teamed up at the annual Theater Undersea Warfare (TUSW) Symposium at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to address the dynamic maritime security environment in the Atlantic and Arctic, Sept. 4-5, 2025.



The symposium, executed by Submarine Group 2 under U.S. 2nd Fleet, provided a forum to synchronize perspectives across the undersea warfare community, sharpen tactics, and strengthen cooperation with allies and partners within the complex and unique undersea maritime landscape. Attendees included submariners, surface warfare officers, aviators, and intelligence professionals — reflecting the range of communities that contribute to the undersea warfare domain.



Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, opened the symposium by highlighting the critical work of the undersea warfare community in defending the nation alongside allies and partners.



“Maritime homeland defense is 2nd Fleet’s number one priority,” Perry said. “From the Atlantic to the High North, we must remain vigilant against potential adversarial actions, and we do so together with our allies and partners. Our ability to interoperate is one of our greatest strengths.”



Perry continued by emphasizing the significance of investing in people to ensure training and standards are seamless across all nations.



“As teammates in the undersea warfare fight, we are supporting and fighting for each other out there – it’s a team sport, and we are the best in the world.” said Perry. “Peace through strength begins with the investment in our people. The technical experts at the console and at the helm enable us to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea. Through our nations’ collaborative tactical development and training, we are fully aligned on our tactics, attitudes, and warfighting readiness to be most effective when called upon for real world operations – to win in battle.”



In addition to collaborative discussions, attendees of the symposium had the opportunity to tour a P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 30. The multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft excels at anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; Maritime Domain Awareness; and search and rescue.



Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David E. Mazur, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, welcomed members from the Canadian Armed Forces to Naval Station Norfolk during the tour and stressed Canada’s commitment to operating within undersea warfare.



“This is a team sport, and we must train as we fight,” Mazur said. “Our ability to work together, to inherently trust one another, as well as debrief freely, allows not just the U.S. and Canada, but all nations, to build skillsets and endure a competitive edge together.”



Closing the symposium, Capt. Bill Howey, Director of Maritime Operations, Submarine Group 2, emphasized the value of training, readiness and collaboration.



“The Theater Undersea Warfare Symposium is about sharpening our edge as warfighters,” Howey said. “By bringing together expertise across communities and nations, we ensure the Navy remains ready to respond to any challenge while deepening the trust and coordination that are essential to defending the homeland.”



This year’s symposium also coincided with the Navy’s 250th birthday, underscoring the enduring role of the service in defending the nation and safeguarding maritime freedom.



“For 250 years, America’s warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom,” Perry said. “That legacy continues today in our Sailors, whose readiness and professionalism remain the foundation of our nation’s security.”



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



