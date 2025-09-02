MARMC Chief Petty Officer Receives Bob Feller Act of Valor Award

Photo By Harrison Cox | Chief Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Ollie Dunlap, a native of Waianae,...... read more read more Photo By Harrison Cox | Chief Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Ollie Dunlap, a native of Waianae, Hawaii, assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), was recently named a 2025 recipient of the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, which will be conferred upon him during a ceremony in Washington D.C. this November see less | View Image Page

Chief Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Ollie Dunlap, a native of Waianae, Hawaii, assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), was recently named a 2025 recipient of the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, which will be conferred upon him during a ceremony in Washington D.C. this November.



Established in 2013, the award is named in honor of Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher, National Baseball Hall of Fame (NBHOF) inductee, and Navy veteran, Bob Feller. Feller enlisted in the Navy shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor while he played for Cleveland, where he served onboard USS Alabama (BB 60) as a Gun Captain. During his time onboard the ship he fought in both World War II theaters, earning eight battle stars. Feller was released from active-duty having earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer (CPO).

(CPO).



This unique award recognizes a representative from three areas of Feller's life and is awarded annually to one active MLB player, one CPO, and one member of the NBHOF.



The award specifically honors a Chief Petty Officer, active or reserve, who is an outstanding military professional and leader in their community, and who embodies the values, integrity, and dedication to service that Bob Feller himself demonstrated. .



Dunlap, having demonstrated the criteria for the award: show community leadership, exhibit selflessness, support patriotism, and exemplify the Navy Core Values—Honor, Courage and Commitment, is the MARMC Chief Petty Officer recipient.



“I have been blessed with an awesome family and beautiful wife, to serve with a resilient CPO Mess, leading the best Gas Turbine Shop in the US Navy, collaborating with a selflessly devoted MARMC (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) STEM team, and assigned to an awesome command,” said Dunlap.



Dunlap will be recognized during a three-day event that involves a historical tour, meeting other award receipts that include a professional MLB player, the US Marine award winner, and USS Decatur Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) group winner.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.