On air, on call: AFN Okinawa’s critical role in the Pacific

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Briana Vera, center, and Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes, American Forces Network Okinawa radio broadcasters, interview a service member during the Marine Corps installation Pacific Joint Service Soccer Match at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. AFN attends local events to amplify the voices of service members and strengthen the connection between the base and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson)

As the sun rises over Okinawa, one sound cuts through the early morning stillness: the unmistakable voice of the American Forces Network. From radio to television, AFN Okinawa delivers more than just entertainment; it serves as a lifeline for tens of thousands of service members and their families across the Indo-Pacific.



Broadcasting from the largest U.S. air base in the region, AFN Okinawa plays a critical role in keeping military communities informed, especially during emergencies. Whether it’s a typhoon, an on-base incident, or a major regional exercise, the station is on standby around the clock.



“Everyone knows we’re on call at all times,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ernest Lagunes, a broadcaster with AFN Okinawa. “If a storm hits, we’re ready. Broadcasters head to the studio, techs keep the systems online, and we make sure the commander’s message gets out fast and clearly.”



AFN Okinawa serves an audience of more than 100,000 across the Pacific through radio and television broadcasts. In addition to emergency alerts, the network covers day-to-day command messages, local events, and regional military operations.



“AFN is more than just radio,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Parris, noncommissioned officer in charge of broadcast maintenance. “We’re a direct line of communication between leadership and the community. When something happens on base, people turn to us first.”



The network also supports America’s public diplomacy mission by strengthening ties between U.S. forces and the local Okinawan community. From covering cultural festivals and memorial ceremonies to spotlighting joint and bilateral exercises, AFN provides a window into military life and builds mutual understanding.



Operating in the Pacific presents unique challenges. Powerful storms threaten broadcast towers and equipment, while the joint-service environment requires coordination between Airmen, Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, and Guardians.



“We’re one of the few American media networks out here,” said Lagunes. “We cover everything– exercises, memorials, festivals. It’s how we connect military families and build bridges with our neighbors.”



Behind every story and broadcast is a diverse team of more than a dozen service members, blending creative storytelling with technical know-how. Broadcasters script, record, and edit content for both radio and TV. At the same time, technicians maintain transmitters, repair servers, and even climb communication towers to keep signals strong.



“I’m a cyber Airman by trade, but this isn’t like any other cyber assignment,” said Parris. “One day I’m troubleshooting antennas, the next I’m live on air. We do it all to keep the mission moving.”



AFN Okinawa also plays a prominent role in community engagement. Events like America Fest and youth sports give broadcasters a chance to meet their audience face-to-face. For a team used to connecting through microphones and screens, those personal interactions mean a lot.



“Hearing someone say ‘thank you’ in person reminds us that we’re making an impact,” Lagunes said. “We’re not just background noise; we’re part of people’s daily lives.”



Whether it’s delivering emergency alerts during a storm, highlighting joint military operations, or sharing a song that reminds someone of home, AFN Okinawa continues to keep U.S. forces informed, resilient and connected—proving that sometimes, the most powerful tool in the mission set is a voice on the air.