Army Reserve CW2 Christine Stanley is revolutionizing military food service one medal at a time

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The medals gleaming in Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley's display case tells only part of her story. Earned at the prestigious IKA Culinary Olympics in Germany, it represents the culmination of a 21-year journey that began with a childhood love of cooking and a split-second decision to join the Army Reserve just three weeks before shipping to basic training.



Today, Stanley serves as the team captain of the U.S. Army Culinary Arts Team and team manager of the U.S. Army Reserve Culinary Arts Team. Her trophy case speaks to her excellence: an IKA Olympic bronze medal, 13 American Culinary Federation awards (three gold, five silver, five bronze), and a Culinary Federation silver medal. But perhaps more importantly, she's become a bridge between military service and civilian communities, showing that Army food service extends far beyond the stereotype of bland cafeteria meals.



A Spur-of-the-Moment Decision That Changed Everything



Stanley's path to culinary excellence wasn't entirely planned. "The military was a spur of the moment decision. I decided I wanted to join three weeks before I shipped to basic training," she recalls.



That spontaneous choice proved transformational. Stanley selected the Military Occupational Specialty of Culinary Specialist because she planned to attend culinary school after completing Advanced Individual Training. What she couldn't have anticipated were the extraordinary opportunities that would unfold over the next two decades.



"I never knew I would have had all the opportunities it has given me," Stanley reflects, referring to a career that has taken her from combat zones in Iraq to the world's most prestigious culinary competitions.



Stanley's commitment to culinary excellence extends beyond military training. In 2010, she earned a bachelor’s degree in baking and pastries from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, one of the nation's premier culinary institutions. Her civilian experience, ranging from artisanal baking at Levain Bakery in NYC to managing large-scale operations as a food service manager at Sodexo at the University of Vermont, provided crucial management skills that would prove invaluable in military settings.



Feeding Soldiers, Changing Lives



Stanley's deployments have taken her to some of the world's most challenging environments. During Operation Iraqi Freedom (2007-2008), Operation Spartan Shield (2017), and Operation Allies Welcome (2021-2022), she discovered that food could be more than sustenance—it could be a morale booster and a connection to home.



One of her most impactful experiences came during her 2017 deployment to Kuwait, when she was sent to Iraq to support a field feeding mission led by the 82nd Airborne Division. Selected as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge for lunch and dinner meals based on her restaurant management experience, Stanley noticed a critical gap in the dining options.



"I started to prepare specialty vegetarian items and the feedback I received was impactful," she remembers. "Soldiers were stating they did not have a lot of vegetarian options and weren't eating a lot. With the items that I was preparing they had more options and were getting more nutrients than before."



One dish that particularly resonated was her cold mango, cilantro-lime rice salad. The experience highlighted how thoughtful food preparation could directly impact soldier health and morale.



The logistics of military food service operate on a scale that would challenge any civilian chef. When comparing both her civilian and military culinary experience, Stanley said the fundamental principles of large-scale food service remain constant regardless of setting. Whether managing premium bar service for 800 guests at a university fundraiser or coordinating field feeding operations for 1,200 soldiers in Iraq, success depends on the same core elements.



"Both events take a lot of coordination for logistics," Stanley explains. "The keys to successful operations are to communicate end results, the intent, and how it will be accomplished. Meet with your key players and communicate often. Encourage two-way communication, when teammates feel it's a one-way street they may not communicate when issues arise in fear of retribution."



Competition Excellence and Personal Growth



Stanley's competitive achievements reached a personal pinnacle in 2024 when she won her first gold medal for Pastry Chef of the Year—a moment that exemplified her dedication to perfection.



"It was extremely rewarding. I practiced my dessert at least 20 times and put so much time into it. I was shocked to win," she recalls. Her preparation process is meticulous and comprehensive, involving menu development, recipe testing until she's satisfied with flavors and texture, and careful attention to plating elements like "eye appeal, color, plate shape and size, portions, and the flow of the plate."



Finally comes timing, perhaps the most crucial element in competitive cooking. "I'll keep practicing the dish until I meet the required time limit." She practices slow is smooth and smooth is fast mentality. "I prepare mentally for this by practicing repeatedly until it becomes second nature and I do not need to think about what is next.”



Most importantly, Stanley maintains perspective: "At the end of the day I try to have fun. When it stops being fun then I know it's time to walk away."



Building Bridges with Communities



Beyond competition and deployment, Stanley has embraced a role as an ambassador for military service through her involvement in MRE (Meals Ready-to-Eat) Challenges with civilian students. These events serve as powerful outreach tools, breaking down stereotypes about military life.



"I would like students to see joining the military isn't always a Hollywood movie, with guns and grenades going off. We are Soldiers but also people at the same time. Being a Soldier shouldn't be intimidating and it can teach or enhance skills they may already have," Stanley explains.



The MRE Challenge teaches participants creativity, leadership, teamwork, and communication skills. Students work with military chefs on how to cook and are able to ask any questions whether it’s about culinary duties are the Army as a whole.



High-Profile Moments and Team Leadership



Stanley's dual role as team captain of the U.S. Army Culinary Arts Team and team manager of the U.S. Army Reserve Culinary Arts Team has provided opportunities to showcase military culinary excellence at the highest levels. One memorable assignment involved her team creating the Army Reserve's 117th birthday cake for Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command.



"It was a great experience as I was able to teach my team new cake decorating techniques and prepare a very special cake,” she recalls. The project exemplified her leadership philosophy of using high-pressure situations as teaching opportunities.



As military food service evolves to meet new challenges, Stanley sees her role as preparing the next generation of culinary Soldiers for a changing operational environment. Her advice to young military culinary professionals reflects both practical wisdom and strategic thinking.



"The advice I would give to young culinarians is to continue to be creative. Our job is changing so much as we are preparing for LSCO [Large Scale Combat Operations] and the way we feed our Soldiers. Heat and serve meals can be enhanced to taste better and there are hundreds of ways we can change how we serve Soldiers food. Experiment with these rations, be curious and creative."



As Stanley prepares for her next chapter—transitioning from traditional Army Reserve duty to Active Guard Reserve (AGR) status with the 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, as their Food Program Manager—she's focused on expanding her impact. She plans to bring the MRE Challenge to her new region while continuing to compete in culinary competitions and recruit new talent.



A Recipe for Success



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley's 21-year journey from a spontaneous enlistment decision to international culinary recognition illustrates the unexpected paths that military service can provide. Whether feeding soldiers in Iraq, competing on international stages, or teaching students to transform MREs into creative dishes, her approach remains consistent: combine technical excellence with genuine care for those being served.



In an era when military food service faces new challenges and opportunities, leaders like Stanley are proving that the combination of culinary artistry and military precision can create something truly exceptional—meals that not only sustain the body but lift the spirit, whether served in a field kitchen in Iraq or at a formal ceremony honoring military tradition.