    155th Air Refueling Wing Airmen strengthen bonds during Family Day 2025

    155th Air Refueling Wing Airmen strengthen bonds during Family Day 2025

    Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing celebrate with their families and colleagues

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    LINCOLN, Neb. — Airmen and their families gathered Sept. 6, 2025, for the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s annual Family Day, an event focused on building resilience through connection. The day featured food, games and opportunities for Airmen to strengthen relationships beyond the structure of drill.

    “Connection is experiences, and it’s really about sharing those moments that bond us together,” said Col. Christopher Hesse, 155th ARW commander. “We cannot survive if we don’t have each other. If we’re not strong individually, we’re not strong together, and that directly impacts readiness and our ability to accomplish the mission.”

    Family Day brought laughter and camaraderie, from lighthearted activities like the dunk tank to quiet conversations among families and peers.

    Hesse emphasized that in an age where technology often separates people, creating intentional opportunities to connect is essential to wellness and mission success.

    Master Sgt. Kevin Zuver, 155th Logistics Readiness Squadron, served as the primary program manager for the event and said months of planning went into bringing everything together.

    “We ask a lot of our people and their families,” Zuver said. “Today is a chance to give back, to slow down, connect and enjoy some special time with those who support us every day.”

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 15:09
    Story ID: 547431
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Air National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard
    155th Air Refueling Wing 155 ARW

