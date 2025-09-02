LINCOLN, Neb. — Airmen and their families gathered Sept. 6, 2025, for the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s annual Family Day, an event focused on building resilience through connection. The day featured food, games and opportunities for Airmen to strengthen relationships beyond the structure of drill.



“Connection is experiences, and it’s really about sharing those moments that bond us together,” said Col. Christopher Hesse, 155th ARW commander. “We cannot survive if we don’t have each other. If we’re not strong individually, we’re not strong together, and that directly impacts readiness and our ability to accomplish the mission.”



Family Day brought laughter and camaraderie, from lighthearted activities like the dunk tank to quiet conversations among families and peers.



Hesse emphasized that in an age where technology often separates people, creating intentional opportunities to connect is essential to wellness and mission success.



Master Sgt. Kevin Zuver, 155th Logistics Readiness Squadron, served as the primary program manager for the event and said months of planning went into bringing everything together.



“We ask a lot of our people and their families,” Zuver said. “Today is a chance to give back, to slow down, connect and enjoy some special time with those who support us every day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2025 Date Posted: 09.07.2025 15:09 Story ID: 547431 Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 155th Air Refueling Wing Airmen strengthen bonds during Family Day 2025, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.