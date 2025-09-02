Council on Foreign Relations Visits Greenland to Learn Arctic Mission of 109th Airlift Wing

KANGERLUSSUAQ, Greenland - A group from The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) visited Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to learn more about the mission of the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the 109th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard, August 6, 2025.



The mission of the Council on Foreign Relations is to inform U.S. engagement with the world.



Founded in 1921, CFR is a nonpartisan, independent national membership organization, think tank, educator, and publisher. It generates policy-relevant ideas and analysis, convenes experts and policymakers, and promotes informed public discussion.



22 Members of the group traveled to Greenland to better understand how the United States supports science and research in the Arctic.



“The purpose of the CFR’s visit was for a delegation of CFR members to conduct a fact-finding mission to Greenland, to understand Greenland’s evolving role in the Arctic and global affairs,” Col. Eric Underhill, the deputy commander of the 109th Airlift Wing, said.



The 109th Airlift Wing plays a major role in this effort. The LC-130’s flown by the 109th Airlift Wing are the largest tactical aircraft in the world with the ability to land on snow and ice using skis.



The 109th Airlift Wing supports the NSF research in Greenland by delivering cargo, fuel, and passengers.



During the visit, the Council learned about the challenges of working in extreme cold and how teams prepare for missions in dangerous conditions.



The visit showed how the U.S. works with partners in Greenland to support science and protect national interests in the Arctic region.



It was important for the 109th to not only showcase our support to science in the Arctic but our strategic capabilities as well. Furthermore, it was important to demonstrate the close relationship between the 109th Airlift Wing and the Danish Joint Arctic Command, said Underhill.

