134th Air Refueling Wing earns fourth Maj. Gen. Stanley F. Newman Award

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – The 134th Air Refueling Wing has again been recognized as the nation’s top Air National Guard unit in the mobility enterprise, earning the Major General Stanley F. H. Newman Award for the fourth time.



The award, presented by the Airlift/Tanker Association, honors the most outstanding ANG Wing or group supporting airlift, tanker, and aeromedical evacuation missions from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

Over the past year, the 134th ARW deployed more than 110 Airmen for over 19,000 days, serving as the first ANG wing to lead and command an Expeditionary Air Base in USCENTCOM, and delivered millions of pounds of fuel to allied aircraft worldwide.



Beyond combat operations, the Wing excelled in construction and sustainment projects totaling $57.7 million, strengthened international partnerships with Bulgaria, and supported operations across Europe and the Pacific. The wing’s retention rate of 93.8 percent and over 205,000 mishap-free flight hours further highlight its strength and resilience.

The recognition marks the 134th ARW’s fourth Newman Award, adding to its reputation as one of the premier refueling Wings in the Air National Guard.



“This honor is not only about what we accomplished this year, but also about the character and commitment of every Airman who wears the Wing patch,” said Col. Ronald L. Selvidge Jr., 134th ARW Commander. “Our legacy of excellence continues to shape the future of the Mobility Air Forces.”



The award will be presented during the 2025 Airlift/Tanker Association Convention, held November 6 – 9, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.

