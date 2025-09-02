88th RD command historian receives honorary 'Order of the 88th'

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Ward Zischke, command historian 88th Readiness Division, receives the 'Order of the...... read more read more Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Ward Zischke, command historian 88th Readiness Division, receives the 'Order of the 88th' on Sep. 3, 2025, during a presentation at Fort McCoy, Wis. The intent of the 'Order of the 88th' is to recognize individuals who have given beyond themselves and placed the welfare of all soldiers and families ahead of personal gain. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, commanding general 88th Readiness Division, presented the 'Order of the 88th' to Ward Zischke, command historian, on Sep. 3, 2025, during a presentation at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Individuals are nominated within the division for this honor and one person is recognized annually. Zischke was donned a true 'Blue Devil' – a person uniquely deserving of the 'Order of the 88th'.



Zischke has served as the command historian for the last 18 years and and his passion for the 88th RD and its history bleeds through in every conversation. His impact on the organization’s esprit-de-corp is unmeasurable.



History of the 'Order of the 88th'



The Order of the 88th originated when the 88th Infantry Division was in France during World War I. It was then that the first Order of the 88th Medal was given to Major General William Weigel, Commanding General of the 88th Infantry Division, in 1919 by the men of the 88th Infantry Division as a recognition of “his interest in them and his untiring efforts on their behalf”.



The original clover leaf medal began as an individual achievement award, but later was decided it would be a suitable recognition of excellence in the various contests held by the Division. Major E. F. Wood made a rough sketch and with the assistance of Albert Bazor, a famous sculptor of Paris, the “Clover Leaf Medal,” in gold, silver and bronze. These medals were awarded to winners in the ring events of the Horse Show, in all the events of Motor Show, and the Enlisted Men’s Show; to the winners in the Post School competition, and to all officers and men in the Division proper with citations for bravery.



On May 2nd, 1919, it was decided that a bronze “Clover Leaf Medal” be given to every soldier having been a member to the 88th Infantry Division while the Division served in American Expeditionary Forces. In the case of men who had died, a posthumous medal was to be sent to his representative.



The Order of the 88th was re-instituted in 1985 after the 88th Army Reserve Command was named custodian of memorabilia for the inactivated 88th Infantry Division. The 88th Readiness Command has preserved the intent of the Order of the 88th, as given to Major General William Weigel, which was to recognize an individual who has given beyond themselves and placed the welfare of all soldiers and families ahead of personal gain.