Dominican-born US Army sergeant major leaves legacy of leadership at USSOUTHCOM

MIAMI — Sergeant Major Elsi Inoasantos has spent a lifetime bridging worlds. Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, she grew up surrounded by family who were devoted to their community and persevered through any challenges. Years later, those same values carried her across borders into the U.S. Army and ultimately to the heart of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), where she played a pivotal role in shaping noncommissioned officer (NCO) corps across Latin America and the Caribbean.



Now preparing to retire after a distinguished career, she reflects not on medals or milestones, but on the Soldiers and partner nation NCOs she’s helped develop along the way.



“Growing up in the Dominican Republic, I saw firsthand the importance of stability and service to your community,” said Inoasantos, the USSOUTHCOM J2 senior enlisted leader.. “Joining the U.S. Army was a decision driven by a desire to give back to a country that offered my family an opportunity and to be part of something bigger than myself.”



Her Dominican upbringing became the foundation of her leadership style, she explained. The emphasis on family, respect for elders, and a strong work ethic shaped her perspective, which she said gave her a deeper understanding of responsibility and cultural differences.



Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, USSOUTHCOM’s command senior enlisted leader and also a native of the Dominican Republic, said her story is an inspiration to many.



“To see Sgt. Maj. Inoasantos bring those values into the U.S. Army and then apply them at our command and mission is something special,” he said. “She represents not only herself, but also a bridge between the United States and Latin America.”



Inoasantos’ Army career has been defined by stepping into unfamiliar territory all while learning to thrive there. Her first deployment during Operation Enduring Freedom to Afghanistan in 2010 taught her lessons that would echo throughout the rest of her career.



“My first deployment teaching radio etiquette and basic English to the Afghan Army is where I learned how important it is to understand your partner's culture and perspectives and the necessity for creating a mutual understanding,” she said. “That experience was the foundation for everything else I’ve done.”



Later assignments reinforced those lessons. While serving as program manager for the Army’s Instructor Development and Recognition Program at the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command in 2014, she said she realized that true leadership meant more than passing along information. It meant shaping people, fostering critical thinking, and nurturing a commitment to service.



Her time with the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in 2009 and during Operation Iraqi Freedom expanded her ability to work across cultures. She applied her knowledge of foreign languages and customs during security cooperation missions in Iraq, preparing her for the role she would later play at USSOUTHCOM.



Rodriguez said her leadership has always been grounded in humility.



“She doesn’t seek recognition, but she delivers results,” he said. “She has an incredible ability to connect with people. Whether it’s a young Soldier, a partner nation NCO, or a senior leader, that genuine connection makes her a force multiplier.”



During her two years at USSOUTHCOM, Inoasantos became a quiet force with a significant impact. She focused on strengthening the backbone of militaries, the NCO corps, in countries including Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay, and her native Dominican Republic.



“I’ve had the privilege of working with partner nation militaries to enhance their NCO corps through training, mentoring, and the development of professional military education programs especially within the lanes of instructing and instructional design,” she said.



Her work wasn’t outwardly visible, consisting of developing curriculum, leading seminars, and facilitating exchanges. But the results were tangible. Professional military education programs she helped build in Argentina and the Dominican Republic are still running today, years after her involvement.



“It meant the world to me to contribute to the development of strong, ethical, and competent NCOs in our partner nations,” she said. “A strong NCO corps is the backbone of any successful military, and it's crucial for regional security and stability.”



Rodriguez said Inoasantos’ legacy will last.



“She has been instrumental in strengthening the NCO corps across the region,” Rodriguez said. “In partner nation countries, she has helped establish professional military education programs that are still running strong today. That’s legacy work.”



He added that her effectiveness came from humility as much as expertise.



“She never approached the work as if she had all the answers. She listened, she respected cultural differences, and she showed humility. At the same time, she demonstrated competence and follow-through. That balance earned her respect quickly, not only as a U.S. Army leader but as someone who genuinely cared about their growth and success.”



Inoasantos rarely points to her own achievements. She said her proudest moments are the successes of the Soldiers she’s mentored.



“My proudest moment was when I saw my Soldiers exceeding and getting promoted and doing great things for our military,” she said. “That to me meant that the hard work and dedication to our service members was not in vain and the mission was going to continue because they mastered the basics.”



Her pride extends beyond the U.S. Army. She said the professional military education programs she helped establish in Argentina and the Dominican Republic continue to shape their militaries.



“Her legacy is in the leaders she’s developed,” Rodriguez said. “Soldiers she mentored are now senior NCOs and officers. Partner nations have stronger training programs because of her guidance. And here at USSOUTHCOM, she’s shown how one individual can connect cultures and strengthen alliances. That’s going to last far beyond her retirement.”



As she prepares to retire, Inoasantos is not planning to slow down.



“I hope to stay involved, even in retirement,” she said. “I will be volunteering with military organizations that promote educational exchange programs between the U.S. and our Partner Nations. I'd also like to mentor young people from different countries in the world who are interested in public service or international relations.”



Her advice to the next generation of Soldiers and NCOs is straightforward and effective: “Embrace every opportunity for learning and growth. Never stop striving to improve yourself, both personally and professionally. Respect everyone, regardless of rank or background. Lead by example and always put the needs of your soldiers or service members first. But most importantly, remember why you serve and never lose sight of the values that underpin our profession.”



If she could go back and talk to her younger self before joining the Army, she would remind herself to be patient and brave.



“The Army will test you in ways you can't imagine but trust the process,” she said. “Don't be afraid to take risks and push yourself outside your comfort zone. Learn from every experience, good and bad. And never forget where you came from and the values that shaped you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.05.2025 16:55 Story ID: 547378 Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US Hometown: SANTO DOMINGO, DO Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dominican-born US Army sergeant major leaves legacy of leadership at USSOUTHCOM, by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.