So others may live: JTF-DC medic doubles as third-year medical student

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy | U.S. Army Spc. Elias Figueroa, a combat medic with the 273rd Military Police Company,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy | U.S. Army Spc. Elias Figueroa, a combat medic with the 273rd Military Police Company, District of Columbia Army National Guard, stands in front of the D.C. National Guard Armory in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. Figueroa, also a third-year medical student, has assessed or treated multiple patients while on duty in the District as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Not many people can say their interest in one of the body’s most complicated organs began with a water pump.



However, for U.S. Army Spc. Elias Figueroa, a combat medic with the District of Columbia Army National Guard and third year medical student his interest in medicine began by with installing a water pump with his father. His inherent understand of the pump system and the similarities he drew to the human cardiovascular system are what drew him to the field.



“Just understanding the pump systems, the math made sense, and the picture made sense in my head,” said Figueroa, adding that it converted so well in his first two years of medical studies that he was tutoring other students.



This same curiosity and hands-on approach drove him to the join the Army Guard as a combat medic and led to his current assignment with Joint Task Force – District of Columbia. He initially joined the National Guard in 2020 and was qualified as a combat medic when he graduated an intense16-week course focused on Emergency Medical Technician, Emergency Medical Services, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care training.



Since being on duty with the task force his duties have included treating fellow Soldiers and responding to several incidents involving civilians.



His squad leader, U.S. Army Sgt. Jay Whited, said Figueroa’s experience and skill set has been invaluable in many of the situations they have encountered.



“He’s treated at least half a dozen civilians at Union Station since the mission started,” said Whited. “We are very lucky to have such a well-trained medic. He’s right there, and he’s pretty close to being a doctor, so that makes us feel good. It’s good for him. It’s an actual medical emergency in public that he can get his hands on and do something about.”



While with the task force, Figueroa has provided hands-on treatment or assessments for everything from a heat casualty to a narcotic overdose. He said experience like that gives him an advantage going into his third year of medical school, where studies move from the classroom to practical application with patients.



“A lot of us [medical students] kind of fumble to the point to where some people repeat a semester because they just can't do the clinical part,” said Figueroa. “So, I've been able to kind of hone my abilities a little bit. I'm a little more confident. I was like, ‘Oh, I can do that. I can take vitals without even hesitating. I can go through an assessment.’”



Despite the added confidence he doesn’t take the gravity of his position lightly.



“It’s a responsibility,” said Figueroa. “You can't freak out. You have to keep a level head and relax. For all those events, when someone yells ‘Medic!’ I'm calm as heck, I don't overreact.”



He said he often reminds himself to begin with the basics to stay calm as he assesses and reassures the patient.



“And that's kind of the first thing that comes to mind is just relax and do the job,” said Figueroa.



For the 28-year-old, medicine goes beyond a job to a spiritual and moral code. When he “found Christianity and God for myself,” during college, Figueroa asked himself what his strengths were and how he could use that to serve others. That also tied in with a duty he felt as a naturalized citizen to serve his country.



His family emigrated from Peru and he and his parents became American citizens in 2011.



“My dad got citizenship that January, and I get it through him, because I was still a minor,” said Figueroa. “I always felt I didn't really earn it. My dad took the test. My dad did all this work. So, part of me was like, I want to actually earn this.”



He noted that his family started off in an apartment and now they own three properties – one of which is the house where he helped install the water pump that inspired his interest in cardiology.



“This country gave us a lot, it’s kind of like the American dream showed itself,” said Figueroa, who will conclude his time with the D.C. task force in two weeks to return to his role as a full-time medical student.