Italian air force strengthens NATO readiness through MQ-9 training at Holloman

Members of the Italian air force are advancing their skills in remotely piloted aircraft operations at Holloman Air Force Base, strengthening interoperability with the U.S. Air Force and reinforcing NATO’s ability to deliver decisive airpower.



The MQ-9 Reaper is one of the most capable platforms in modern airpower, combining persistence, advanced sensors and precision strike capability. Training at Holloman ensures Italian airmen are prepared to integrate seamlessly with U.S. and NATO partners in coalition operations.



Italian air force Senior Master Sgt. Lucia and Capt. Marco are two of the students taking part in the ITAF’s effort to expand expertise in the MQ-9 mission capability. Both bring diverse aviation backgrounds to the program, reflecting the evolution of modern airpower and the importance of coalition training.



Lucia serves as a remotely piloted aircraft sensor operator in the Italian air force, where her responsibilities include aircraft launch and recovery, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions that support both national and coalition operations.



“Our mission is to provide persistent situational awareness and precision support to decision-makers and commanders in real time, and the MQ-9 represents the forefront of these capabilities with its advanced sensors and long endurance,” said Lucia. “Participating in this program has given me the opportunity to learn from those who have operated the system around the world, which provides critical operational value.”



Capt. Marco, a former fighter pilot, gained flight experience on multiple manned fixed-wing aircraft before transitioning to the MQ-9 mission at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily.



“As a former fighter pilot, I was assigned to this role due to the needs of the service, and while it was an unexpected change, operating the MQ-9 has been both challenging and rewarding,” said Marco. “The aircraft’s advanced capabilities have allowed me to build on my existing skills, develop new ones, and dedicate myself to mastering the platform in support of our mission’s success.”



The Italian air force operates the MQ-9A platform from the Amendola and Sigonella Air Base in Sicily. These assets support NATO, the United Nations, and national defense missions. Sigonella’s strategic location in the Mediterranean enables Italian RPA crews to deliver persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance across Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Middle East.



Training at Holloman keeps Italian crews up to date and aligned with U.S. Air Force tactics and procedures, maintaining seamless coordination in multinational operations. It also reinforces Italy’s role as a core NATO member with advanced ISR and precision-strike capabilities.



“This increased familiarity has enabled us to work more seamlessly together, anticipate each other's needs and respond effectively to complex scenarios,” said Marco. “The exchange of ideas has promoted a culture of mutual respect and trust, strengthening our ability to operate as a cohesive team and tackle shared challenges in a rapidly changing environment.”



Both participants emphasized that the expertise of U.S. instructors and the joint training environment have been key to advancing operational readiness and coalition effectiveness.



“The instructors at Holloman are extremely professional, knowledgeable, and committed to our success,” said Lucia. “This program isn’t just about learning to fly a platform. It’s about understanding how to plan, communicate, and execute missions alongside our U.S. and NATO partners.”



While the focus remains mission readiness, the cultural exchange element of Holloman’s RPA program adds another dimension to alliance building. Italian airmen experience American community life, share their own culture and forge relationships that strengthen bonds between forces.



“My experience living and working in the U.S. during this training has been highly rewarding and enriching,” said Marco. “The cultural exchange has broadened my perspective, while the professional instruction has provided valuable skills I can apply as an MQ-9 pilot, and I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from such a talented and dedicated team.”



Beyond the individual growth and cultural exchange, Holloman’s training program also demonstrates the strategic value of international cooperation.



"The Italian air force's presence here significantly enhances our international strength by fostering a deeper understanding of coalition tactics and procedures, while building partnerships at the individual level,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Tim Rott, 49th Operations Group commander. “Holloman’s training program ensures NATO is prepared to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere, and advances common defense goals between the U.S. and our Allies.”



Last names for Italian air force members were not used in this article due to operational security restrictions.

