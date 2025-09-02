USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with local, state and federal partners, marked a major milestone Aug. 26 as crews began debris removal at the last opt-in private property in the Pacific Palisades Fire recovery area.



The event, attended by leaders from across agencies and the community, highlighted the teamwork and resilience that carried the mission from its early days through to the final site.



Lt. Col. David Weart, commander of the USACE Recovery Field Office, praised the interagency effort and the determination of crews and volunteers who worked in challenging conditions.



“Along with our federal, state, local partners and community members, we accomplished a truly unprecedented feat in terms of the volume and speed of this recovery effort,” Weart said. “Here, in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu community, our engineer teams, safety crews and skilled contractors tackled steep slopes, strong winds and harsh terrain on multiple project sites.”



Since debris removal began in February, USACE and its contractors have cleared thousands of properties in the Palisades and Eaton fire recovery areas. Through innovation and collaboration, the teams also helped reopen Pacific Coast Highway before Memorial Day and restored Temes Canyon Road ahead of schedule.



Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, commander of USACE’s South Pacific Division, placed the milestone in a broader context.



“This area is known for beautiful landscapes, ocean views and the iconic Pacific Coast Highway,” Lloyd said to those gathered. “It is also known for close-knit communities, where families lived, worked and played for generations. You had deep ties to this beautiful place. It has been the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ privilege to be on the ground, helping to enable communities’ recovery efforts with expert technical skill and compassion.”



Lloyd noted that across the two fire areas, USACE and its contractor teammates removed more than 2.5 million tons of debris from nearly 10,000 residential properties — the fastest debris removal mission in USACE history, completed with an outstanding safety record.



Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park reflected on the devastation she witnessed in January and the progress since.



“When I arrived in the Palisades on the morning of Jan. 8, nothing could have prepared me, my eyes or my heart, for what I would see,” said Park, who soon heard various reports of widespread losses, lifesaving efforts and total devastation.



Park recalled “the sounds of alarms chirping, the acrid smell of burned cars and electronics, the images of chimneys rising like gravestones through the ash.”



“When I looked around on that first morning, I wondered how on earth we were ever going to get it cleaned up,” she said. “Where would we start? Where would we get the help? Who would do the work? How would we even come up with a plan? But then, thanks to FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers, help rolled in to Los Angeles.”



Park credited USACE personnel not only for their technical expertise, but also for their compassion.



“From those first days on the ground, the Army Corps provided more than just bodies, equipment, expertise and leadership,” Park said. “They provided reassurance to a devastated community with their ubiquitous presence in every community meeting — sometimes having to deliver news that was hard to hear, but just as often, giving hugs, offering advice. Sometimes that meant sifting through debris for lost personal items or sitting down for one-on-one coffees to talk to one reluctant neighbor into participating in the program, so they could clear an entire street at once.



“The work of the Army Corps cleared the way for healing — physically and emotionally — and gave our community the foundation to start over. I am so incredibly proud and grateful for what you’ve done.”



For property owner Noland West, a retired Army officer, whose home was the last opt-in private property slated for debris removal, the milestone was deeply personal.



“I lost my house. I lost my brother’s house. I got away with the clothes on my back,” West said. “I’ve been living in hotels ever since. There’s nothing to describe the feeling. It’s heart-wrenching. I miss my house in the worst way. Thank you to the Corps of Engineers. Thanks for cleaning this place up. You’ve done a marvelous job. I really appreciate it. From the heart, thank you very much.”



Lloyd emphasized that while the event marked the last private property in the Palisades Fire area, the milestone represents a beginning for residents like West and others.



“Each cleared lot represents a fresh start,” Lloyd said. “While we cannot replace your homes, we can help your community start a new chapter.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.05.2025 16:10 Story ID: 547357 Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE marks final debris removal property in Pacific Palisades Fire recovery, by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.