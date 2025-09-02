Commander, Navy Personnel Command Leadership Changes Hands

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Rear Adm. Wayne “Mouse” Baze turned over command of Navy Personnel Command (NPC) to Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy in a ceremony Sept. 5.



A core component of the MyNavy HR enterprise, NPC executes the Navy’s personnel policies and programs, ensuring Sailors can remain mission-focused and operationally ready. Since taking command in December 2022, a recurring theme of Baze’s tour has been supporting warfighting readiness by enacting policy that takes care of Sailors on an individual level.



“Ultimately, we contribute to operational readiness by taking care of our Navy’s most precious resource, our people,” said Baze. “When we do our job well, our shipmates can have peace of mind that their families and their careers are being taken care of, and they can focus on the main thing – the mission.”



Under his leadership, NPC implemented an updated EMPLOY policy, providing non-deployable Sailors with expanded opportunities for continued service, retaining talent and filling billets ashore that would otherwise be empty. Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) reforms removed category classifications and enabled tailored detailing based on family needs. The “Full Power Navy” initiative by the Career Management Pillar (PERS-4) increased retention through targeted outreach to Sailors on the fence about staying Navy.



NPC also oversees MyNavy Career Center, which streamlined Navy human resources service delivery through global personnel and pay centers, enterprise customer relationship management technology, and a 24/7 service center, reducing delays and increasing HR process transparency for Sailors and their families.



“It has been the honor of my life to serve with this team,” said Baze. “I genuinely believe our collective efforts have made a real difference for our Sailors, their families, our Navy, and our nation. ”



Baze, a naval aviator from San Antonio, Texas received the Legion of Merit for his tenure.



Kennedy, a career surface warfare officer and Gloucester, New Jersey native, most recently served as the commander of Carrier Strike Group Fifteen. He is returning to Millington for the third time in his career, this time as commander, Navy Personnel Command.



“My first tour in Millington was twenty years ago,” said Kennedy. “The team does essential work here supporting Sailors in the fleet and I am excited to be back.”



Navy Personnel Command’s mission is to support warfighting by providing the Navy with the right person in the right place at the right time.

