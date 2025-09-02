Combined Arms Center Holds Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

Photo By Jason Bortz | Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center,...... read more read more Photo By Jason Bortz | Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, passes the command guidon to Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S. Training and Doctrine Command, during the CAC relinquishment of command ceremony Sept. 5, 2025. The new commanding general for CAC has not been announced, but is expected to be named in the near future. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- The U.S. Army Combined Arms Center hosted a relinquishment of command ceremony Sept. 5 that marked the conclusion of Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.’s, tenure as the CAC commanding general, a title he has held since 2022.



The new commanding general for CAC has not been announced, but is expected to be named in the near future.



“[CAC] is the intellectual center of the Army,” said Beagle, during the ceremony. “From doctrine, organizational designs, redevelopment, education, and more all emanate from the same this 8.8 square miles we call Fort Leavenworth and CAC.”



CAC is the U.S. Army’s lead organization for training, education, and leader development and ensures the Army’s readiness and mission success through its subordinate organizations and 11 Centers of Excellence across six states. In coordination with TRADOC and Army Futures Command, CAC ensures the delivery of a trained and professional Army.



“The Combined Arms Center’s influence across the United States Army and the Joint Force is in one word – limitless,” said Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, U.S Army Training and Doctrine Command. “This amazing organization has trained and educated more than 300,000 students annually. The ‘end result, the most well trained, educated and lethal service members in the world.”



Following the relinquishment of command, Beagle, who is the great-grandson of a World War I Veteran, retired from the Army after 35 years of service. His military career began when he decided to join the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps while attending South Carolina State University. That decision to join ROTC catapulted his career that included combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan and command of the 10th Mountain Division, 193rd Infantry Brigade and the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson in addition to CAC.



“What you want to put into people is that level of motivation that now is not an external thing, it's internal. If I've done that and planted that seed over 35 years, then I am very happy and proud of that accomplishment,” said Beagle on what he is most proud of during his career.