    The U.S. Army Parachute Team at Wings of Pride Airshow in Branson, Missouri

    BRANSON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Story by Spc. Maribeth Kossman 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, performed at the Branson Wings of Pride Airshow over Labor Day weekend, jumping into the show on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

    On Sunday, the team also jumped into Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, where country music performer Tim McGraw was scheduled later that evening. The U.S. Navy Band performed the national anthem at the arena, and the Golden Knights’ aircraft conducted a low flyover after jump operations.

    Other performers at the Wings of Pride show included the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the Marines’ C-130 “Fat Albert,” the Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Michael Goulian, the P-51C Mustang “Red Tail,” Mini Jet Airshows, Foxjet Sailplanes, Greg, Jeff and Joe Shetterly, Jim Peitz, Matt Younkin, RJ Gritter, Rich Dawe, Aaron Deliu and Jarrod Lindemann of Rad Aerosports.

    The airshow, extended to three days in 2025, closed with military and civilian demonstrations that drew large crowds to Branson Airport.

