Through the grain of the wood: First sergeant bridges passion, leadership

The smell of saw dust encompasses the dimly lit shop as he finds his workstation for the evening. Unsure of which tools he wants to begin with, he cautiously examines the shelves and selects a yellow woodworking router. Exiting the first room and the sound of sanders growing louder, he makes his way to the saw table and begins putting his callused hands to work on the untouched piece of maple wood.



Honor, courage and commitment are the values that shape a U.S. Marine. These professionals hold themselves to the highest set of standards, pushing each other to become the best versions of themselves. Though it may be listed last, commitment is the foundation that grounds Marines to the Corps and their country.



For U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Ronald Conyers, his commitment to his fellow Marines is displayed through his passion: woodworking.



Nearly eight years ago, Conyers witnessed too many of his Marines leaving for their next duty station with nothing physical to show for their dedication to the unit.



“It’s my way of giving back and ensuring Marines leave with something meaningful to mark their journey,” Conyers said.



Conyers has always shown an interest in woodworking, but as a young Marine, he lacked the funds for what can become an expensive hobby. In 2017, he was finally able to procure his own equipment and that’s where his journey began.



He started small by creating plaques for his Marines that were leaving the unit. Today, he designs retirement gifts and custom pieces that he feels reflect the pride and legacy of service.



In many ways, woodworking and being in a position of leadership follow similar paths. In both paths, Conyers takes something raw and unfinished, whether it’s a piece of wood or a young Marine, and shapes it into something strong, reliable and built to last.



First sergeants in the Marine Corps are the senior enlisted advisors to the command team and bridge the gap between enlisted members and their company commander. They ensure the welfare of their Marines and consistently advocate for those within their unit.



“I chose to become a first sergeant, not for the rank, but for the challenge and responsibility it represents,” he said. “It’s a sacred trust and means knowing every Marine under your charge and taking personal responsibility for their development.”



Being a first sergeant is one of the most demanding, yet rewarding jobs in the Marine Corps and Conyers continues to find pride in turning his hobby for woodworking into a tangible memory for his Marines.



“The Marines are my passion, and this is a unique way I can give back and bring a personal touch to milestones that matter,” he said.



Commitment to a team is not just doing the job, it’s leading from the front and recognizing that for some, something as small as a plaque means the difference between feeling a part of the team and feeling that no one noticed your service.



Conyers is currently deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in support of Operation Southern Guard. Working under the headquarters for Joint Task Force Southern Guard, Conyers has the honor to create a memento each week for the winning “Teammate of the Week”, where an exceptional performer is selected by their peers out of over 500 joint service members.



“Being able to play a direct role in a moment that junior enlisted service members will carry with them means a great deal to me,” Conyers said. “It’s my way of contributing to their memory of being valued and seen.”



Woodworking requires extreme attention to detail, precision and patience. Conyers noted that sometimes, it takes up to three days to perfect the plaque; selecting the wood, sawing it to size, sanding the base to ensure there's no imperfections.



“At its core, woodworking is more than just a hobby,” he said. “It’s a form of expression, a stress reliever and a way for me to stay grounded.”



His craft has taught him resilience through trial and error and when something doesn’t go as planned, Conyers has learned to adapt. This is a mindset that’s helped him navigate the challenges of leadership with a steady hand.



“It challenges me and connects me to the people I serve with in a creative and meaningful way,” he stated. “I believe every leader should have a passion outside of work that sharpens their character and perspective, and for me, that passion is found in the grain of the wood.”

