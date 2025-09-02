Blacksnakes perform ACE exercise with Dover C-5M Super Galaxy

Photo By Tech. Sgt. David Sherman | A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. David Sherman | A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron, Dover Air Force Base, left, sits beside an R-11 fuel truck and an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing on the flight line at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 24, 2025. The C-5 participated in an agile combat employment exercise that included wet wing defueling to the fuel truck which then provided fuel to the F-16. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman) see less | View Image Page

BAER FIELD INDIANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing and Dover Air Force Base partnered in an Air Combat Command combined agile combat employment exercise July 24, 2025 at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



The exercise challenged Airmen to step outside of their primary specialties to gain a basic familiarity with another set of essential expeditionary skills. One example saw personnel specialists acting as loadmasters on a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, a specialty and an aircraft not native to the 122nd FW.



The 122nd Medical Group simulated casualty transport and in-air emergencies aboard the C-5. The hands-on training challenged the medics to recognize and respond to a medical emergency in cramped conditions with limited equipment.



The C-5 received fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, and then returned to the 122nd FW to conduct a wet wing defueling. Fuels distribution specialists with the 122nd Logistics Readiness Squadron connected an R-11 fuel truck to receive fuel from the C-5 and immediately transferred fuel to a waiting F-16C Fighting Falcon.



The exercise demonstrated the capabilities of a flexible fighting force to rapidly move people and resources to where they are needed most.