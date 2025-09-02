MARMC Returns USS McFaul to the Fleet Early

NORFOLK, Va – Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) completed USS McFaul’s (DDG 74) complex Incremental Selected Restricted Availability (ISRA) seven days ahead of schedule.



ISRAs address maintenance needs that arise between major overhauls during the ship’s lifecycle.



The successful completion of the McFaul’s ISRA delivers immediate operational capability to the Fleet and its readiness.



“Early completion allows them to be able to task the ship with missions on behalf of the United States and gets them [the crew] into their training environment sooner,” said Travis Dalton, Waterfront Operations Department project manager. “It allows the area commanders to go out and use that warship.”



Working in close collaboration with the port engineer, David Marshall, Travis Dalton and his team systematically tackled the vessel’s most challenging maintenance requirements including; structural repairs to the ship’s uptakes, intakes, the aft stack, and Vacuum Collection, Holding and Transfer (VCHT).



McFaul’s ISRA was executed at East Coast Fabrication and Repair in Newport News, Virginia, leveraging established processes, partnerships and proven collaboration methods. With a focus on team work to get the ship repaired and returned to the fleet, McFaul’s maintenance team, ships force, and the Lead Maintenance Activity (LMA) took the “One team, one fight” motto seriously.



“We know how they work, and they know how we work, and we operate as a team.,” said Dalton.



Dalton also praised the flow and collaboration between departments within MARMC.



“The shipbuilding specialists jumped through hoops to make things happen. I am very fortunate that we had the [Engineering Department] folks assist us. We were having isolation issues on the ship, and divers from [the Operations Department] saved our bacon four different times.”



The early completion of McFaul’s ISRA not only demonstrates MARMC’s operational excellence but also reinforces the Navy’s commitment to maintaining peak Fleet readiness and operational capability.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command, provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.



