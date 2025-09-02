Fort Irwin Breaks Ground on First Privatized Barracks Development

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Fort Irwin has initiated construction on a first-of-its-kind privatized barracks development, Fort Irwin Apartments will significantly enhance the quality of life for unaccompanied Soldiers stationed at Fort Irwin and the National Training Center. The project, a partnership between the U.S. Army and The Michaels Organization, represents a new approach to unaccompanied military housing and is slated for completion in April 2028.

The $500 million investment will replace existing barracks with 276 modern apartment units across three-story buildings, accommodating 545 Soldiers. This initiative directly addresses the unique challenges faced by service members training at NTC, where demanding rotations require comfortable and restorative living spaces. As the Army’s premier training destination, Fort Irwin relies on a highly-prepared cadre of Soldiers to facilitate realistic and challenging scenarios for rotational training units – and this project directly supports that mission. The new apartments offer a substantial upgrade from traditional barracks, featuring two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with shared kitchens and a range of community amenities.

“Fort Irwin’s remoteness provides a training environment with unparalleled capabilities, but likewise, its austere nature creates challenges for quality of life for our Soldiers and families,” said Col. Steven L. Chadwick, Fort Irwin garrison commander. “However, today’s ground-breaking takes a bold step forward in how we care for our Soldiers, by imagining the commitment to training the force with state-of-the-art living conditions.”

These amenities include a clubhouse with televisions and a kitchenette, a covered patio with seating, a swimming pool, lounge areas, and landscaped green spaces. Unit interiors will boast spacious living and dining areas with high-quality finishes, creating a more home-like environment. Improved living conditions are directly linked to Soldier readiness and lethality, providing a vital space for rest and recovery between demanding training cycles.

“Fort Irwin Apartments will elevate on-base living for our service members,” said Branden Clemens, Vice President of Investment Management of The Michaels Organization. “This innovative project represents a new era in military housing, where design meets comfort, ensuring our service members can build a future with confidence and unwavering support.”

The Army’s decision to privatize barracks redevelopment at Fort Irwin marks a pilot program with the potential to reshape junior unaccompanied housing across the Army. The Michaels Organization, a long-time Department of Defense partner since 2004, will oversee property management services through Michaels Management. CBG Building Company is serving as the general contractor for the development, designed by Urban Practice.

Mr. David H. Dentino, senior executive service, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing, and Partnerships, was in attendance and provided his own insights into the project. Dentino said that this is a bellwether for our Army and shows what we can do for our Soldiers. Retention of our Soldiers is so critical, and the more we can retain our Soldiers, the more we can provide them resilience so that when they’re not doing their job, they have a great place that they can come back to, this will affect the strength of the Army in the future. All gas – no brakes! We need to keep this momentum moving, and not just here at Fort Irwin, but across our entire Army.

This development underscores the Army’s commitment to supporting its Soldiers, particularly those undergoing the rigorous training cycles at Fort Irwin. By investing in their well-being, the Army is directly enhancing its ability to train combat-ready forces. Further updates on the construction progress will be available on the Fort Irwin Garrison website and social media channels.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:50 Story ID: 547312 Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Irwin Breaks Ground on First Privatized Barracks Development, by Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.