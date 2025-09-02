3rd Combat Aviation Brigade cases colors for EUCOM 2025 rotation

Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. – The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, cased its colors Sep. 5, 2025 in preparation for a deployment to U.S. European Command (EUCOM), marking another chapter in the brigade’s long history of service.



The casing of colors is one of the Army's oldest traditions. It occurs whenever a unit prepares to depart its home base for service overseas. Once the brigade arrives in Europe, the colors will be uncased to signify the beginning of the mission.



The Department of the Army announced earlier this month that the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, would deploy to Europe as part of scheduled rotational forces. The mission of the brigade will be to provide aviation support across the theater, reinforcing joint training and cooperation with NATO Allies and regional partners.



The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade is no stranger to deployments. Most recently, the brigade supported operations along the U.S. Southern Border, providing aviation assets to strengthen security and sustainment efforts. Over the years, its Soldiers have also deployed to multiple continents, flying helicopters in combat, conducting medical evacuations, and transporting troops and equipment wherever needed. Each deployment adds to that legacy, connecting one generation of Soldiers to the next.



The casing of colors also reflects the personal sacrifices involved in military service. Behind every Soldier stands a network of families, friends, and communities who provide strength during the months apart. While the ceremony itself is brief and formal, it represents the weight of separation and the responsibility that comes with wearing the uniform.



The mission ahead requires more than aircraft and equipment. It demands discipline, teamwork and the ability to integrate with allied forces. The brigade’s presence in Europe demonstrates the Army's commitment to collective defense and deterrence. Training with Allies and partners strengthens interoperability, ensuring that multinational forces can respond effectively to challenges across the regions.



To serve is to be prepared to go where needed, to adapt to any environment, and to fulfill the duty that comes with the uniform. The casing of the colors serves as a reminder that while missions and locations change, the commitment endures, and the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade always answers the call.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:00 Story ID: 547309 Location: HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade cases colors for EUCOM 2025 rotation, by CPT Lydia Laga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.