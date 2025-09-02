From Battlefield to Ballfield: Navy Hospital Medic Selected for All-Navy Soccer Team

Photo By Michelle Stewart | Hospital Corpsman Carter Bennett, Armed Services Blood Bank Center - San Antonio,...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Stewart | Hospital Corpsman Carter Bennett, Armed Services Blood Bank Center - San Antonio, non-commissioned officer in charge of operations, prepares blood units for processing on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 4, 2025. Donated blood plays a pivotal role in supporting military medicine readiness and saving lives both on and off the battlefield. Bennett was recently selected as a member of the All-Navy Men's Soccer team. see less | View Image Page

An Armed Services Blood Bank Center – San Antonio medic located on Joint Base San Antonio- Lackland, Texas, has been selected for the prestigious All-Navy Men's Soccer team.



Hospital Corpsman Carter Bennett, a 12-year and 6-month Navy veteran, oversees the critical logistics of blood donor operations, processing volunteer awards and contributing to patient care. But beyond his vital role in healthcare, Bennett is a seasoned soccer player with 30 years of experience, a passion ignited during his childhood in Montego Bay, Jamaica.



His achievement highlights the dedication and well-rounded experience of a Sailor who consistently balances the demands of military service with a lifelong passion for the sport.



"Growing up in Jamaica, sports aren't just entertainment, they're a way of life," Bennett explained. "Soccer, specifically, gave me the joy of combining running, coordination, and the mental and physical challenge of scoring goals."



While Bennett played soccer throughout his life, his dedication to the sport continued even after enlisting in the Navy. The All-Navy Soccer team selection process is notoriously competitive, drawing hundreds of applicants from the Navy and Coast Guard, with only 18 ultimately making the cut.



"Being selected is a very humbling and honored achievement," Bennett stated. "You're representing your service in the annual Armed Services soccer tournament against the Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps. It's a significant responsibility."



The tryout process itself is a grueling test of skill, fitness, and teamwork. Over a period of three to four weeks, candidates undergo two intense daily sessions, each lasting two to four hours. The sessions focus on tactical, mental, and physical conditioning.



"All players are assessed and instructed by the coaching staff," Bennett described. "They're looking for players who excel in all areas and, most importantly, are great teammates who can contribute to winning the gold medal."



Despite the intensity, Bennett wasn't entirely surprised by his selection. "I was humbled and honored to see the hard work pay off. It's not a given, as everyone is battling for a spot." He acknowledged the bittersweet feeling of parting ways with fellow hopefuls, but quickly refocused on the responsibility of representing the Navy to the best of his ability.



Balancing Duty and Passion

Balancing the demands of a demanding medical career with the rigorous training schedule of an All-Navy athlete requires exceptional dedication. Bennett emphasizes the importance of excelling in his primary role to earn the endorsement of his command.



"It required countless hours to ensure I was excelling at my job to allow me to play soccer," Bennett explained. "I spend my off-time training and maintaining my fitness."



His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Bennett has received unwavering support from his command and fellow service members.



"I have received 110% support from my command," he said gratefully. "From the initial administrative endorsement to the kind words and messages of encouragement, I am truly grateful. Knowing I have this outstanding support system allows me to excel."



According to his leadership, Bennett's dedication extends beyond athletics.



"HM1 Bennett exemplifies the Navy Core Values of honor, courage, and commitment in everything he does," said Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer M. Attridge, superintendent, Armed Services Blood Bank Center- San Antonio. "He demonstrates exceptional clinical knowledge and strong leadership."



Attridge highlighted an instance where Bennett stepped up during a staffing shortage, assuming the role of flight chief – a position typically reserved for a more senior enlisted member. "His ability to adapt, lead effectively, and maintain high standards under challenging circumstances speaks volumes about his professionalism and commitment."



The benefits of Bennett's athletic pursuits extend back to his medical role. His sports background provides valuable insight when treating common military injuries.



"Soccer experience helps in medical situations and with patient care," Bennett explained. "Most injuries are normally musculoskeletal in nature and being able to use my sports knowledge along with my hospital corpsman skills, I can do acute assessments, treatment, and assist with physical therapy recovery."



Looking Ahead

As a team captain for the 2025 All-Navy Men's Soccer team, Bennett has gained valuable leadership experience. "It taught me a lot about what motivates people and how to work as a team while fighting against all odds to accomplish a common goal."



While acknowledging the physical challenges of continuing to play soccer as he ages, Bennett remains optimistic. "I would love to continue playing soccer after my time in the Navy. However, sports in general get harder with age, so I will give it my all until my mind is telling me yes, and my body says no.'"



Bennett's story serves as an inspiration to other Sailors, demonstrating that it is possible to pursue passions and achieve excellence both on and off duty.



"HM1 Bennett's achievement sends a clear message that it is possible to excel both professionally and personally while serving our nation," Attridge added. "His story demonstrates that with dedication, time management, and persistence, service members can achieve excellence in their military careers and still pursue their passions."



Representing the Navy through athletics is a privilege Bennett doesn't take lightly. "It's an honored privilege and a very humble experience," he concluded. "It's a great opportunity to network with and meet other Sailors from different jobs and improve leadership skills."