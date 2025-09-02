Bruce Hall dining facility closes for renovations, upgrades

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jeffery Stevens | This photo features the Bruce Chow Hall entrance on Marine Corps Base Quantico,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jeffery Stevens | This photo features the Bruce Chow Hall entrance on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sep. 3, 2025. The dining facility is set to close on Sept. 8 for a complete renovation, which will include an updated kitchen and food preparation areas, modernized dining spaces, improved HVAC and plumbing systems, and enhanced accessibility and safety features. The renovations are expected to last until mid-2027, so patrons during this time will have to access other chow halls on base for food. Marines who typically received food from Bruce Chow Hall will have provided transportation to Marine Corps Air Facility’s dining facility, Dwyer Chow Hall, while renovations are underway. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl Jeffery Stevens) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. —The main side chow hall, Bruce Hall, is closing after dinner on Sept. 8 until mid-2027 for extensive renovations.



“Bruce Hall is undergoing a full renovation, which is significant because it is the oldest mess hall on Quantico,” said Master Sgt. Shakelia Woods, the staff noncommissioned officer food service technician for MCB Quantico dining facilities. “This renovation will ensure the facility meets modern standards and better serves current and future Marines.”



Renovations will include an updated kitchen and food preparation areas, modernized dining spaces, improved HVAC and plumbing systems, and enhanced accessibility and safety features.



While Bruce Hall is closed, patrons will need to use other dining facilities on base. Dwyer Hall, the Marine Corps Air Facility mess hall, is expected to pick up the majority of displaced patrons.



“Marines are encouraged to remain flexible and patient during this transition,” said Woods. “Leadership is committed to ensuring no Marine goes without access to timely and quality chow during the renovation.”



Dwyer Hall is extending mealtimes and increasing their staff to meet the new demand. Transportation has also been arranged to ensure Marines and Sailors can make chow. Multiple shuttles will run seven days a week during chow times to minimize the impact on servicemembers.



Busses will pick up Marines 15 minutes before each chow time at Henderson Rd, near the baseball field, to transport them to Dwyer Hall. The last shuttle leaving MCAF will depart 15 minutes after the last meal concludes or as soon as all personnel are accounted for. All busses will drop Marines off at the same location near the baseball field after each chow time.



“Our goal is to ensure all Marines have ample time and access to quality meals,” said Leon Stoney, the Dwyer Hall Sodexo General Manager. “While our facility is smaller in size, we make up for it with a variety of bold and exciting specialty items and promotional menus that rotate regularly.”



“While the temporary closure may cause some logistical changes, this renovation is a necessary investment in the quality of life for Marines,” Woods explained. “Once completed, Bruce Hall will offer a significantly improved dining environment that reflects the professionalism and tradition of the Marine Corps.”



For a full list of dining facilities and their dining schedules, please visit: https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Offices-Staff/G-4-Logistics/Food-Services-Branch/.