From Corpsman to Captain: A Navy Lifetime

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – Surrounded by friends and family, U.S. Navy Captain Joseph Piansay closed the book on a remarkable 35 years of honorable service. More than just a retirement; the ceremony was a testament to dedication and sacrifice that will inspire future Marines and Sailors for years to come.



Captain Piansay is one of the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of Navy officers uniquely commissioned from Naval Station Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines, in 1990, a story that shaped his path to becoming the leader he is today.



His Navy career began as a hospital corpsman serving with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Surgeon Health Services, in Subic Bay. While in this role, he began the process of qualifying for the Navy’s direct commissioning program, a path that would allow him to transition from an enlisted corpsman to a commissioned medical officer.



“Those eight years of learning how to save lives as a corpsman were the best years of my life,” Piansay said. “Being part of that team solidified my belief that the hospital corps is the most decorated and vital enlisted corps in the military.”



This dedication to patient care fueled his ambition to become a medical officer and further his impact on the Navy’s medical capabilities. He pursued the challenging path of direct commissioning, driven by a sense of duty and a desire to serve at a higher level.



“I felt a responsibility, a debt to those family members who came before me.” He continued, “I knew there would be challenges, but I believed that if you focus on what’s in front of you, you can achieve anything.”



One significant challenge was his lack of U.S. citizenship. At the time, non-U.S. citizens in the military needed 12 years of uninterrupted service to attain citizenship. Fortunately, fate intervened in 1996 when President Bill Clinton signed the Immigration and Nationality Act, dramatically shortening the path to citizenship for service members.



“It was a game-changer,” Piansay said. “Suddenly, I could submit my officer package and move forward with my dream.”



The new law recognized the sacrifices of non-citizen service members and allowed those with as little as two years of honorable service to apply for citizenship. Piansay was accepted into the Navy’s direct commissioning program, a dream realized thanks to a nation recognizing his dedication.



Captain Piansay’s dedication to service was deeply rooted in a family tradition. He met his wife, Esther Piansay, while stationed at Subic Bay, she also served in the Navy at that location. The Piansay’s commitment to service continued with the next generation, their son, David Christian T. Piansay, now 30, who proudly serves as a medic in the U.S. Army.



“We are incredibly proud of David’s decision,” Esther Piansay said, her voice filled with emotion. “He earned his bachelor’s degree, but he wanted to experience enlisted life first, just like his father. He wanted to truly understand what it meant to serve from the ground up before considering an officer package.”



Today, Capt. Piansay stands with his closest friends and family, wearing the uniform for one last time. He hopes the lessons he’s learned over 35 years of service will continue to guide his Marines and Sailors.



“Perform to serve, not to promote,” he shared. “Think globally but act locally. And, most importantly, never forget where you came from.” Piansay paused, reflecting. “There are many quotes that have resonated with me throughout my career, but these are the ones I believe truly matter.”

