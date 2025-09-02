From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson

After years of feeding the fleet, Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson is now filling its ranks as a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, representing the Tampa area.



Born and raised in Hampton, Virginia, Johnson’s thirteen-year journey has taken him from ships’ galleys to the kitchens of the Pentagon and now to Tampa, Florida, to find the next generation of Sailors to man – and serve – the fleet. No matter the role, Johnson believes he has always been right where he is supposed to be.



He says that he was drawn to the Navy because he found himself not getting what he needed from his current employment situation.



“I remember riding home from the job I was working at and realizing that is wasn’t going to go too far,” explains Johnson, “I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself. I wanted something that I could be loyal to and committed to as I had been in my previous civilian work. I wanted something that would provide the invest that I was looking for not only for myself but for my family.”



Johnson says that he joined the Navy in October 2012, counting on his faith to guide his path.



“I prayed that whatever job I would select would be the job that gives me the ability to impact as many people as possible in the best way,” said Johnson. “I was offered culinary specialist and informed about the opportunities, and I chose that rate.”



With more than 100 jobs, from Special Warfare to Nuclear Engineering to Cryptology, the Navy offers jobs from the depths of the sea to the heights of the stars.



Johnson, a graduate of Saint Leo University, earned a Bachelor’s of Science in clinical counseling psychology in 2020 and plans to start his Master’s degree program soon. He explains that he has been able to accomplish this using education assistance, one of the benefits he was told about when deciding to serve in America’s Navy.



“Some of the benefits of being a Culinary Specialist in the Navy are the experience, the travel, the certifications – which mirror the civilian sector – and the reputation,” said Johnson, “Because everyone loves a great cook.”



With world-class training, opportunities to pay for college and advanced degrees, access to the best health care in the country, retirement plans and tax incentives, Navy Active-Duty benefits are the most competitive out there.



“There are professional certifications that can be achieved while in the Navy that cross over into the civilian sector,” says Johnson.” There are always educational opportunities and opportunities to grow and be groomed to lead in some capacity.”



After completing boot camp and culinary “A” school, Johnson applied his new skills in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), from 2013 to 2016 as a cook. He said that his direct supervisors told him early on that they knew he had the poise to serve in an impactful, high-visibility position. At the end of 2016, he was recommended to his next duty, to serve with the executive services dining facility at the Pentagon.



“I remember walking the halls of the Pentagon, throughout my entire tenure at that command in awe of how huge it was," said Johnson. “A city in itself!”



From 2018 through 2022, he served in another role he was recommended for, as the enlisted aide to the deputy commander of U.S. Special Operations Command. Johnson says that of all his positions, it was aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), from 2022 to 2024, that he developed his leadership skills.



Johnson said that his greatest challenge—and accomplishment—didn’t come from opening a new galley but from leading a staff of newly trained culinary specialists.



“I had the privilege of being a part of the very first crew that would serve onboard USS Fort Lauderdale,” said Johnson. “Bringing the ship to life was a grand experience, but I would say that my most challenging experience was opening a new galley with all new Sailors straight from ‘A’ school. It is also where I learned the most about myself and the type of leader I wanted to be. Though a challenging tour, it was the most rewarding; my division of culinary specialists would go on to win the Captain Ney Award, an award that recognizes the Navy’s best galleys and promotes true food service excellence.”



Johnson believes that it took humility to navigate asking the right questions to know what would lead his team to win. He said that he wanted his team to be confident that they would win this just as they had succeeded in other challenges in the past.



“By trusting the process,” said Johnson.



In keeping with motivating and leading new Sailors, his role as a recruiter with NTAG Miami awards him the opportunity to lead the next generation of warriors into their careers. Although Johnson has been on the job for less than a year, he's already pinpointed what he likes most about the position.



“I like having the opportunity to give back,” said Johnson. “Talking with people on a day-to-day basis falls right within my degree realm. Some days you’re the coach, other days you’re a mentor, the encourager or the motivator.”



NTAG Miami leadership believes Johnson’s perspective reflects the role seasoned recruiters play in preparing Future Sailors for service.



“Our command takes immense pride in having experienced and seasoned Sailors represent the Navy to the incoming generation," said Cmdr. Amanda Sciberras, NTAG Miami commanding officer. "Sailors like Chief Culinary Specialist Johnson, with world-class training and a deep understanding of our Navy's mission, are exactly the kind of leaders we need in front of our Future Sailors. His dedication ensures we are bringing in a generation of warriors who will support our mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet."



When asked what advice Johnson has for incoming culinary specialists, he draws from his experience, emphasizing the importance of dedication and continuous learning in the culinary field.



“I would say to remain focused on learning the craft,” said Johnson. “There will always be an opportunity to excel, however, staying focused and diligent will create room to take advantage of those greater opportunities like the Presidential duty, Camp David, and other billets that may fall within the special scope of the culinary specialist career.”



NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



If you’re in the area and want to see what a culinary specialist career path can do for you, call us at 954-372-6064. Or if you’re elsewhere, find a location near you through www.navy.mil.

