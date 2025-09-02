Holloman hosts annual squadron commander course

Photo By Airman Elijah Strickland | The 49th Wing’s newest commanders participate in the Squadron Commander course at...... read more read more Photo By Airman Elijah Strickland | The 49th Wing’s newest commanders participate in the Squadron Commander course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 27, 2025. The course is held annually to future incoming commanders, ensuring they can confidently lead their squadrons and utilize the resources at their disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland) see less | View Image Page

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. - New squadron commanders assigned to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, participated in a squadron commanders course, Aug. 27-28, 2025.



The annual course is intended to teach new commanders how to effectively lead their respective units by participating in selected briefings from different base agencies.



“The course gives organizations on base a voice to share with commanders why their organization is imperative to supporting Holloman’s mission,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Paul Sayers, 314th Fighter Squadron flight commander. “It also gives the commanders the confidence that they have the resources available for them to be able to lead effectively going forward.”



During the course, commanders received briefings about violence protection, education, ethics, and other courses.



“This course gives a face to the name of organizations that will help with every kind of unique scenario,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Kimpan, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “Getting to meet organization representatives and doing the course with fellow squadron teammates helps build a bigger community for the U.S. Air Force.”



These discussions informed the leaders about new issues they may have to tackle and provided them with an opportunity to hear feedback and suggestions from peers and more experienced leaders.