DGMC improves mammogram access for military beneficiaries

David Grant USAF Medical Center (DGMC) has launched a simplified process to enhance access to routine mammogram screenings for eligible beneficiaries. The new scheduling process aims to improve early breast cancer detection by removing common access barriers for active-duty service members, retirees, and military families.

“This initiative is about making prevention easier and more accessible for our military community,” said Dr. Claire Widule, Chief of Breast Imaging at DGMC. “By simplifying the process, we’re hoping to encourage more women to take advantage of this proven lifesaving screening.”

One-step scheduling

Asymptomatic patients meeting recommended annual mammogram screening criteria (see below) can now schedule appointments by calling the Central Appointment Line at (707) 423-3000, or DGMC’s Radiology Department directly (707) 423-7205, or by visiting the Radiology Front Desk on DGMC’s second floor. No referral is required.

Annual screening mammograms are available to:

All women aged 40 and older who do not have any new breast complaints, per expert guidelines

Women aged 30 and older who meet elevated risk criteria based on personal or significant family history

Patients experiencing new breast symptoms (e.g., lump, focal pain, or nipple discharge) should first contact their Primary Care Manager (PCM) for evaluation and possible diagnostic imaging orders.

Comprehensive breast imaging services

DGMC provides a full range of literature-based on-site breast imaging, including:

Digital mammography

3D mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis)

Targeted breast ultrasound

Breast MRI for high-risk patients (≥20% lifetime risk), used in conjunction with mammography

All studies are performed and interpreted by a team of specialty-qualified technologists and physicians (radiologists), eliminating the need for off-base referrals.

“The goal of breast cancer screening is to reduce deaths by detecting it early—before symptoms develop, when the widest treatment options are available and are most effective.” Dr. Widule added.

Preparing for your appointment

To improve comfort and efficiency, patients are encouraged to:

Wear a two-piece outfit

Avoid deodorants, lotions, or powders under your arms or on your breasts

Schedule the appointment approximately one week after your menstrual period, when breasts tend to be least tender

Results are typically available within a week, if prior breast imaging does not need to be acquired from other facilities. If follow-up imaging is needed, the breast imaging team will coordinate further care directly with the patient.

Prevention and readiness

Breast cancer remains a leading cause of cancer among women, second only to skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, early detection through mammography significantly improves outcomes and reduces mortality. Mammography is the only screening method proven to lower breast cancer death rates.

This updated scheduling process supports overall readiness and long-term wellness by reducing barriers to vital preventive healthcare.

“Mammograms save lives. The massive benefits of early detection of a common cancer significantly outweigh the very low risks of the exam,” said Dr. Widule. “The radiation dose is highly regulated and quite low, similar to background environmental radiation we are all exposed to over a 7 week time period. The discomfort is momentary, and the possibility of getting called back for evaluation of a benign finding is worth the chance to save a life. Please get your screening mammograms. Do it for yourself and for your loved ones.”

By streamlining mammogram scheduling and expanding access to modern imaging services, DGMC is helping military beneficiaries take an important step toward protecting their long-term health. This effort reflects DGMC’s commitment to prevention, readiness, and delivering quality care for service members, retirees, and their families.