Iowa’s 132d Civil Engineer Squadron participates in Exercise Toxic Swell 25

Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 132d Civil Engineer Squadron traveled to Oahu, Hawaii, in August to participate in Exercise Toxic Swell 25, a joint chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training event involving multi-branch Active-Duty, Reserve, and National Guard components.



While Iowans back home enjoyed salt on their corn at the state fair, the Airmen from Des Moines found themselves dealing with a different kind of salt—sweat, sand, and simulated chemical threats—on the beaches and training sites of Oahu.



The intent of Exercise Toxic Swell is to enhance joint-force readiness and interoperability in responding to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats in complex environments. The exercise simulates real-world scenarios where military units must identify, secure, and mitigate hazardous materials while coordinating across service branches. By training together in a dynamic and realistic setting, participants build critical skills in communication, threat assessment, and mission execution under pressure.



Exercise Toxic Swell 25 culminated on Aug. 21, 2025, in a complex scenario involving opposition forces and civilian role players. Participants patrolled into a mock town, secured a hazardous laboratory, and defended against simulated enemy threats in a high-stress, joint training environment.



The Iowa Airmen were split into two main groups and performed a variety of roles, including machine gun overwatch, CBRN lab seizure, and outer perimeter security.



“The mission was intense but rewarding,” said Tech. Sgt. Jon Linn of the 132d Civil Engineer Squadron. “Working alongside Marines and other Airmen helped us improve our skills and build confidence in real-world scenarios.”



Marine Corps leadership praised the professionalism and adaptability of the Iowa Airmen, noting their work ethic and willingness to take on critical roles during the exercise. Tech. Sgt. Linn was specifically recognized for going above and beyond to support the joint mission.



Chief Master Sgt. Sean Augspurger, senior enlisted leader for the 132d Mission Support Group, commended the Airmen’s performance.



“The defining characteristic of the Iowa Guard team in joint training is their seamless integration and collaborative spirit,” said Augspurger. “They actively seek learning opportunities in every interaction, fostering a culture of mutual respect and shared expertise that elevates the performance of all participating forces. We could not be prouder.”



The 132d’s participation in Exercise Toxic Swell reflects the unit’s ongoing commitment to readiness, joint interoperability, and mission success in complex environments.

