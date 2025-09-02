From Fuel Tanks to First Sergeant

When Master Sgt. David Ondo enlisted in February 1999, his sights were set on the sky. With a passion for aviation and dreams of becoming a pilot, Ondo chose a path that would keep him close to the aircraft, while still allowing him to balance the demands of being in school. He began his career in Mansfield with the 179th Airlift Wing, crawling into the confined spaces of cargo planes to inspect and repair fuel systems.



“We’re not the people everybody wants to be around, because we usually smell like jet fuel after”, said Ondo, “but we have an impact on keeping these planes flying every time they take off. That makes me proud.”



What started as a stepping stone toward aviation has grown into a 25-year career defined not only by technical skill, but also by a deep commitment to people.



In 2009, Ondo joined the 180th Fighter Wing full time, where his focus shifted from climbing into fuel tanks to leading teams and ensuring maintenance operations kept up with mission demands. However, an unexpected career turn came when he became a 1st Sgt.



As a 1st Sgt., Ondo provides critical guidance to the unit commander as a special duty assignment advisor, focusing on the well-being, morale, welfare, and operational readiness of enlisted personnel.



“It’s something I did not think I would ever do,” Ondo said, “but people would say, ‘I think you’d be a great First Sergeant.’ It took a couple times to actually get hired, but I stayed persistent with it, and got the position.”



Serving as a 1st Sgt. opened his eyes to parts of the Air Force community he had never fully seen before. From Security Forces to the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Ondo immersed himself in learning about different missions, meeting airmen where they were, and guiding them through challenges both on and off the flight line.



“You see a completely different side of the base,” said Ondo. “Other than seeing [Security Forces] at the gate or out on the flight line, I didn’t know everything that goes on with them. It’s like a whole new world being there.”



Ondo sees his career not just as a story of aircraft and maintenance, but as one of people and growth. His persistence, whether crawling through tanks, balancing dual roles or applying multiple times to become a 1st Sgt., has earned him the respect of his peers and leadership, culminating in receiving the 2024 1st Sergeant of the Year award, recognizing his impact.



“It’s a career field that’s very rewarding,” Ondo said. “Not everybody can dedicate the time or deal with sensitive situations, so it’s one of the highlights, so far, in my career.”



Ondo credits both the aircraft he’s helped keep flying and the Airmen he’s guided along the way.



“I wouldn't change it for anything,” said Ondo.

