Fort Bragg EFMP Families Reel in Joy and Casting Connections

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Families enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program at Fort Bragg spent a morning fishing, learning and connecting with nature during the EFMP Family Fishing Day on Aug. 29 at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center.



The event, hosted by Fort Bragg EFMP Family Support in partnership with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, brought together 10 families and 25 participants for a hands-on, inclusive introduction to fishing.



Josh Morris, EFMP Specialist at Fort Bragg, said the goal was to provide families with a unique activity outside of the installation.



“This was all about giving families a different kind of experience,” Morris said. “We host a lot of events on Fort Bragg, but this time, we wanted to help exceptional family members explore new parts of the community and feel welcome in every space.”



Families rotated through three learning stations, collecting stamps in a “fishing passport” as they mastered how to tie fishing knots, cast a line, and properly handle fish and bait. The stations were designed to teach basic fishing techniques in a welcoming and adaptable environment before heading to the water to put their skills to the test.



“We design these events to be adaptable so every family member can participate,” Morris said. “Sometimes stigma or uncertainty keeps families from trying new things. Here, we focus on creating an environment that works for you, not the other way around.”

The day also highlighted the Wildlife Commission’s mission to connect more people with outdoor recreation while supporting conservation efforts.



“Our job is to get more people into fishing,” Tom Carpenter, Fishing and Aquatic Education Manager at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said. “Anglers are the economic backbone of conservation. The money that is spent on licenses and gear funds fisheries management, habitat work and better fishing access across the state.”



Carpenter called the EFMP Family Fishing Day one of their “flagship programs,” designed to introduce families and adults to fishing while also encouraging long-term participation.



“It’s a chance for us to partner with organizations on Fort Bragg, and we’d love to do more of that,” Carpenter said.



For EFMP Family Support, events like this reinforce the broader mission to advocate for families and provide resources tailored to their needs.



“When you come to EFMP Family Support, we’ll never turn you away,” Morris said. “If we don’t have the answer, we’ll find it. Our social workers and staff are here to make sure your family has the tools and connections you need to thrive.”



The EFMP Family Support team plans to host more inclusive recreational events that build skills, foster confidence and create lasting memories for families both on and off post.



Be on the lookout for the team's upcoming equine event in November, and be sure to follow the Fort Bragg ACS EFMP social media pages to stay up-to-date on all events.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2025 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 Story ID: 547239 Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Fort Bragg EFMP Families Reel in Joy and Casting Connections, by Lauren Reho