On target, on course: Fort Hood MWR, BOSS teach Soldiers useful life skills

Photo By Janecze Wright | From right, Rafael Vasquez, marine safety officer, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary,...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | From right, Rafael Vasquez, marine safety officer, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, instructs Sgt. Eugene Calloway, 49th Transportation Company, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, on where to steer the boat during the Better Opportunities for single Soldiers-hosted “Life Skills: Boat Safety” class Aug. 27, 2025, at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Fort Hood Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program prioritized safety, camaraderie and fun during the “Life Skills” classes offered to Soldiers Aug. 26-27.



The organizations collaborated with community partners to provide Soldiers with interactive experiences that combined classroom instruction with hands-on activities that promote firearms and boat safety both on and off duty.



The classes reinforce the BOSS pillars to enhance the well-being of single Soldiers by focusing on community involvement, improving daily living, providing opportunities for fun and leisure and developing valuable skills for life, explained Sgt. Amber Solis, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, and BOSS vice president.



“It definitely contributes to skills and knowledge, education and self-improvement,” Solis said. “If Soldiers have certain skills that others may not, it can contribute to a community service event. It also boosts morale and helps the Soldiers have fun and gets some Soldiers out of the barracks.”



The “Life Skills: Firearms Safety” class Aug. 26 at Mountain Creek Range in Killeen, Texas, promoted firearms education and safety measures.



The range partnered with DFMWR and BOSS to offer instruction targeted at decreasing firearm-related accidents and unsafe handling by reinforcing key safety standards, increasing situational awareness and promoting responsible behavior both on and off duty.



Thirty-five Soldiers received a thorough classroom orientation before being fitted with hearing and eye protection and taken to the firing lanes in groups of 10.



Each Soldier honed their skills, firing a total of 50 rounds — 20 rounds from three yards, an additional 20 rounds at seven yards and, finally, 10 rounds from 15 yards.



Spc. Zammar Bethea, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, noted the event was a one-of-a-kind experience.



“The first unique thing about it, it’s my first time,” he said. “It also helps single Soldiers — people that stay in the barracks a lot like myself — get a unique experience and make new friends.



“If you get a chance to come shoot and get your license to conceal and carry, it’s worth it,” he added. “Not to mention the BOSS program is a good way to start networking with other people.”



The class is the first step in the process of weapons certification and acquiring a license to carry.



Soldiers went from land to water, partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for the “Life Skills: Boat Safety” class — a two-part comprehensive training event to increase awareness of boating safety — Aug. 27 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area at Fort Hood.



The training provided education on rules and guidelines for operating a boat and emphasized the importance of boat and water safety.



“It is a life skill; it is something that normally they do not know,” said Eddie Román, Fort Hood flotilla liaison, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. “It’s for their safety, and it’s a requirement. By the time they leave here, they will know the navigation rules, they will have the basic instruction of how to operate a boat safely and they will know everything that they need to know in regard to the operation of a boat out there.”



Twenty BOSS Soldiers received hours of classroom instruction and hands-on training, learning essential skills such as proper life jacket use, navigation rules, boating terminology, emergency procedures and the dangers of alcohol consumption while boating.



The curriculum follows the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s nationally recognized boating safety standards and is tailored to meet the needs of the military community.



“We’re very fortunate to have a close connection with the U.S. Coast Guard, who were able to provide a boating class so that way people can obtain their boating licensing,” Solis said.



Solis joined her fellow Soldiers in using their newfound knowledge on a boat ride across Belton Lake that allowed them to become familiar with how to safely operate the vessel, learn more about boat and water safety and have some fun in the open water.



“We want to teach in the field and be on the boat,” said Rafael Vasquez, marine safety officer, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. “Some of the (Soldiers) have never been on a boat, so this is a good opportunity to use what they learn in class.”



Vasquez captained the excursion, explaining it was not part of the class but was requested by BOSS to enrich the experience, and he was more than happy to oblige.



“This is an activity that is growing and growing, so it’s a great opportunity that the BOSS program has given to these Soldiers to have this experience that is going to be for the rest of their lives,” he said.



Soldiers who complete the course received a certificate that helps qualify them for boating licenses, which are required to operate watercraft on the lake.



“It’s amazing, especially for Soldiers who want to get out and do something but don’t necessarily have the funds or the means to be able to do it on a regular basis,” said Staff Sgt. Quinton Collins, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cav. Div. “It’s good for Fort Hood and BOSS to be able to transport Soldiers and give them something fun to do outside of the unit.”



For more information about BOSS life skills classes, call 254-287-6116, check out hood.armymwr.com/programs/boss or visit BOSS headquarters on Old Ironsides Avenue in Bldg. 9212.